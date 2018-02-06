Fashionpreneur Gayatri Thampi Gives Us A Gorgeous Space To Order ‘Bespoke’ Couture

Gayatri Thampi from Mumbai loves crisp, well-fit formal wear but having worked in the corporate field for more than five years, she was disappointed to not find the right options to nurture that love. And she also realised that several International brands make clothes that are meant only for western body sizes.

Understanding this problem, Gayatri came up with an idea to create a space where we get to customise our clothes. Not only formalwear but casual and Indian wear too. Her brand Gaia Bespoke is all about tailor-made, well-fit clothes for you and your body.

She started her entrepreneurial journey with Funky Dory that focused on formal and casual detachable accessories and has now renamed it Gaia Bespoke that gives you more options with clothing.

Know more about one of the few designing houses in the country that not only sells interesting formalwear but also provides customization to women with every body-type. Excerpts from our conversation:

From Funky Dory to Gaia Bespoke, how has the journey been?

Funky Dory was more fun with all the detachable accessories – like collars, shirt bibs, and cowls. As business started growing, in my interactions with customers I received inquiries for customised clothing as well. So, now along with funky accessories, we have tops, skirts, dresses, and also Indian wear.

How has the approach and strategy been different in the new venture?

The approach in understanding clientele has been different, With Bespoke, it’s more of building relations and focusing on customer retention.

Speaking of which, let’s talk about the concept of customization that you came up with.

Being in the corporate field for five years, I struggled to find the good, perfect fit formalwear. This made me realise the huge gap in the market to get what you want, or space where you can customize. In my conversations with people, I understood how they were sick and tired of squeezing themselves into clothes not meant for their bodies. So, the need of the hour is to get the perfect fit. It’s the size and fit that differentiates us from others.

Hmm. So, how does the process actually work?

Our store is in Bandra where people can see the collection. They can then customise the fabric and pattern. You can also bring in your own design, either from the Internet or tell us what is in your imagination. We also have a website where you can use the feature DIY to design yourself.

That’s so cool! Tell us more.

When you click on our DIY category, you’ll get options for silhouettes, neckline, and sleeves, each of which will have 10-15 odd designs. You can pair the way you want and you’ll then get a 360-degree preview before you order. You can call our stylist to your home who will take the measurements. The option, for now, is only available for Mumbai.

Expansion in other cities is in the pipeline.

And, how about the delivery?

After the order is placed, we take 7-10 days to dispatch through courier. We deliver internationally as well. Talking about other cities where our stylists aren’t available, as long as you know your size rest of things can be discussed in email.

Okay, how do you think women should dress for success in 2018?

Not the one to follow the trend but there is one myth that I want to break in 2018 which is about colors. The barrier of a specific color to an occasion, like white not for the night and blue not for the day, needs to go now. Colors play a very pivotal role. So, if you’re going to a meeting, don’t stick to greys and blacks and try pop colors. It should be done stylishly of course.

What is your personal style?

It’s winged eyeliner. That’s my statement style. Be it an Indian wear or western wear, dark, kohled eyes have been a part of me.

Give us power dressing tips for:

Boardroom meeting filled with men

First – don’t dress like a man and be one of them. Look like a woman ’cause nothing is more powerful than that. Wear shift dress with jacket and play with colors like burgundy, pastels, and royal blue.

Networking Brunch

Be yourself and comfortable. Keep it classy and simple. I feel a garment should never speak louder than your words. Relax with a comfortable outfit and make your look playful with accessories.

Interview for manager position

A jacket for sure as it ups your game which also comes across as an effortless, serious look. The jacket is necessary for an interview.

Your project got funded recently, was it easy? Your advice to women looking for funding?

We got funded by Scaleminds, which is a Mumbai-based startup investor company. This happened by chance when I got an email of the startup competition, we applied, and one thing led to another and we got shortlisted. We received seed funding and I feel I am lucky that I applied.

My advice would be that often with startups, the first thing we chase is money, which I did too. After having dealt with few investors I have learned that money is easy to get but to get the right investor is difficult.

One moment of your journey you’d like to tailor-make?

The biggest challenge I have had is with people. So, if I could, I’ would tailor-make to work with people who share the same passion for work as me.

Any exciting upcoming future collection?

We’re not really collection specific but we are getting inquiries for customised party-line. So, ya this is a line that we have started to work on.

How many times did you have to stand up for yourself in the journey so far?

Through and through. It’s been a testing time for me and I have crumbled under pressure. It’s the family support that has helped me in the lonely journey. My husband Sairam has been the biggest support.