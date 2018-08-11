Fashion Stylist Tanya Ghavri On What It’s Like To Style The A-Listers Of Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, you name an A-lister Bollywood celebrity, and you’ll have fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri on their go-to stylist list.

The Mumbai girl studied fashion in SNDT and Parsons and soon began her internship under the biggest names in the country. “When I went to New York and did my fundamentals in design, I realised that I wanted to study fashion. I started super young. Back then it was very niche. Now, it’s really grown… so many talented people. When we started, there were a handful. Of course, Anaita Shroff (Adajania) was super big at that time. We looked up to her and we still do. She was somebody who opened the path up for all of us. I interned with Vogue for four-five months. Then I worked with Pernia Qureshi on Aisha,” she recalled with Telegraph India.

#throwbacksunday with my best girls @perniaq @sonamkapoor circa 2010! All cuddled up ❤️❤️❤️💕 2,999 Likes, 9 Comments – Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on Instagram: “#throwbacksunday with my best girls @perniaq @sonamkapoor circa 2010! All cuddled up ❤️❤️❤️💕”

Airport looks, weddings, promotions, movies, styling is a job handful of responsibilities. Speaking of challenges on job, she said, “There is so much option out there now. There are many more designers than there used to be. So, the challenge is to dress an actor for their body, for who they are and what they stand for, what their personality is and also choosing the right garments for them… what suits their personality.”

She added, “Timings are challenging, always. In Bombay, you are always racing against time. There’s traffic, too many people, too many meetings; it is madness. But we find sanity in the madness.”

Describing what her every day looks like, she shared, “It’s hectic! I wake up at 7-7.30 in the morning… I am on my laptop the first thing. These days I try to do yoga for an hour. I need it now after so many years… to de-stress. And then I get into checking my emails, referencing… any research-related work happens in the morning because I know once it is 11 o’clock, my assistants will start coming in, I have my meetings, there are fittings… and then it’s an insane day. I try and finish by 8-8.30pm. That’s my day when I am not shooting. Morning time is also my time to spend with my mum. She wakes up early. When I am shooting, the shoot starts at 9 or 10 in the morning and it goes on till about 8 in the evening.”

Actors always want to look the best, and being a stylist, Tanya is responsible for every nuance. One thing goes wrong and there are fingers pointing at actors’ sense of fashion. So, does actors’ aftermath anger come in the way? “Not really,” she said.

“After working with all of them for so many years, we have all come to a point now where we trust each other, we trust things that we do with each other. There will be ups and downs. Some things will work and some things won’t, but I think even actors are not taking trolls seriously,” she added.

She continued, “Only trolls are taking themselves seriously. It doesn’t matter, ya. There are lots of websites and blogs and Instagram pages that are trolling actors, stylists, designers, but you have to take it with a pinch of salt. Even they have to fill their pages. And you have to take criticism really well. Read it and be like: ‘I may have screwed up here’ and move on. You learn every day.”

Tanya’s favourite celebrity? It’s Kareena Kapoor Khan. “Dude, she is someone who is so trusting, drop-dead gorgeous… look at her! She is just a happy person. That’s what makes her attractive and beautiful,” she explained.

Kareena Kapoor khan in the capital today for an event in @tomenyc @stevemadden @misho_designs assisted by @namdeepak 8,526 Likes, 48 Comments – Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on Instagram: “Kareena Kapoor khan in the capital today for an event in @tomenyc @stevemadden @misho_designs…”

Kareena Kapoor khan in @saloniofficial @lemill for an interview today❤️ @cartier @zara 6,819 Likes, 43 Comments – Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on Instagram: “Kareena Kapoor khan in @saloniofficial @lemill for an interview today❤️ @cartier @zara”

The ever gorgeous sisters at the India today conclave 2018 in mumbai today , Kareena kapoor khan in @prabalgurung @sophiawebster glam by @subbu28 , @therealkarismakapoor in @sachinandbabi shoes @paulandrew earrings @jet_gems hair and make up by @kritikagill assisted by @namdeepak shot by @thehouseofpixels 9,012 Likes, 45 Comments – Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on Instagram: “The ever gorgeous sisters at the India today conclave 2018 in mumbai today , Kareena kapoor khan…”

“Also, Shraddha (Kapoor). She is my age, I work with her a lot. I think both Shraddha and Jacqueline (Fernandez); they are both young girls. They are literally my age and I think we have a lot of fun together, we have taken trips. It’s literally like, I am styling two beautiful girls and they are my friends. It’s like playing dress up,” she said.

Instagram post by Tanya Ghavri * Aug 10, 2018 at 7:31am UTC 7,070 Likes, 47 Comments – Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on Instagram

@shraddhakapoor x @saakshakinni…find them at @dhoomdhaamweddings sept 1st at st Regis Mumbai 2,258 Likes, 26 Comments – Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on Instagram: “@shraddhakapoor x @saakshakinni…find them at @dhoomdhaamweddings sept 1st at st Regis Mumbai”

Her other favourites are Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Freida Pinto, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

@jacquelinef143 x @anamikakhanna.in x @jet_gems assisted by @meghna_twoinfinity at Sonam’s mehendi ! Hair and make up @shaanmu 2,923 Likes, 17 Comments – Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on Instagram: “@jacquelinef143 x @anamikakhanna.in x @jet_gems assisted by @meghna_twoinfinity at Sonam’s mehendi…”

Tanya also shared that dressing up late Sridevi Kapoor was one of the best experiences of her life. “Sri ma’am (Sridevi) was one of my favourites. I used to love to style her. She was so chic and elegant. I used to send her 10 pictures and she knew what exactly she wanted to try, what would work. I really miss that… somebody who has been around for so many years and when they say experience talks, they really mean it. Right from wearing her Sabya (Sabyasachi Mukherjee) saris to Manish (Malhotra) to Elie Saab and Armani…she was somebody I would have liked to style for the next 10 years.”

@sridevi.kapoor x @paulekaofficiel x @gucci at a school event yesterday!! ❤️ 1,343 Likes, 20 Comments – Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on Instagram: “@sridevi.kapoor x @paulekaofficiel x @gucci at a school event yesterday!! ❤️”

Sridevi kapoor @sridevi.kapoor at tumhari sullu screening in @paulekaofficiel @ysl ❤️ 4,898 Likes, 29 Comments – Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on Instagram: “Sridevi kapoor @sridevi.kapoor at tumhari sullu screening in @paulekaofficiel @ysl ❤️”

As a stylist, she wants stars to “trust a creative person, whether it is the stylist or the hair and make-up artist.” She urges, “And patience. Like I feel I am doing my best work with Kareena now in the last two years maybe. It takes time to get to know each other.”

Spilling the beans on stars’ favourite designer who is always on the radar, she said it’s Anamika Khanna. “I feel Anamika doesn’t conform to any rule. I like that about her. Nothing has to be a certain way. It is the way she imagines it and that’s a true artist. She is constantly challenging her mind and frankly, she is never ever satisfied,” said Tanya.

She added, “And, of course, Sabya (Sabyasachi) is a classic, man! Who doesn’t love him? You look at it and you are like ‘for my wedding, one outfit toh I have to wear of Sabya’. It is kind of poetry. He is an amazing stylist, which is why his campaigns look unbelievable. His aesthetic in jewellery also…. He has brought Indian heritage back into clothes. It was there, but somewhere it got commercialised.”

She also shared the five wardrobe must-haves for men and women. For women, she suggested that a cool blazer always works. “You can put it on a pair of pants, shorts, dress, sari. It can edge up any look,” said Tanya. “A pair of really cool boyfriend jeans. It is very versatile; it can go from day to night. Your mom’s vintage jewellery always comes in handy.”

For men, she recommended, “First, make an effort. White shirt, white T-shirt, white blazer… have white in your wardrobe. It is so classic. You can never go wrong. Men should always be classic, whether it is navy blues, greys, whites. Stay in that zone. Please have a three-piece suit. A tux is a tux.”

Tanya signed off with a few tips for aspiring stylists. “Study, because it really opens up your mind. Do a lot of internships. Do your own research. Even when you start working with someone, you should continue doing it. Now there is so much material available… Business of Fashion tells you about what’s going in the world of fashion,” advised Tanya.

H/T: Telegraph India