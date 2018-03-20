Fashion Entrepreneur Rupal Boke On How Families Can Help Women Achieve Their Dreams

A successful entrepreneur, a hands-on mother, and a beauty queen, Rupal Boke has done it all with finesse!

She is a wonderful example of a woman who fearlessly pursued her passion of starting her own fashion design studio, Belle by Rupal and then going on to win the Mrs. India Earth Best Indian Face title. Her confident style of working and dedication towards handling both roles of being a mother and a businesswoman were very evident from the conversation that we had. Excerpts:

Rupal, tell us about your life before you became a successful entrepreneur?

To give you a brief background, I am from a small town called Amravati in Vidarbha. I did my schooling and finished my education from Pune. I am a software engineer by profession, and post-graduation I worked as a lecturer for a few years at K.J Somaiya Engineering. This teaching stint was early on during my marriage. Then I had my daughter, so I quit my job to look after her. Then it was around 2011 that I started my own brand which is Bella by Rupal.

What has been your inspiration to start out as an entrepreneur?

It becomes tricky for me to put my finger on one particular person or event that inspired me to get into the fashion industry, it was a series of multiple things that happened throughout my life. It was like, my life was constantly showing me signs that I should start a business in fashion. I’ve always believed in styling myself smartly and comfortably, a lot of people used to come up to me and compliment on this quality. They used to ask me for fashion tips and styling suggestions, from where I get my stuff if I could get it for them as well, etc. And that’s why I thought why don’t I start my own fashion business? Also, my husband is a marketing professional, so given his MBA experience, he always pushed me to get into entrepreneurship.

When you started out in the fashion industry, what were some of the challenges that you faced?

I started Bella by Rupal after I had my baby. So it was actually a very difficult phase of my life, what with me being a young mother, but my husband was very supportive of my idea, and that’s what motivated me to pursue my dreams. But I think my biggest challenge when I started out was to manage my time as a mother, wife, and a businesswoman. I started out by being a fashion consultant, so back then a great challenge was to be able to cater to the unique taste and preferences of each and every customer. So being constantly abreast with fashion trends was imperative. Another more recent challenge is the competitive threat from the online fashion industry.

So how was your journey, from starting out as a consultant to setting up a full-fledged business?

I started mainly because fashion was something I was comfortable and interested in, and that’s what made it easier for me to help style people. I did not anticipate that I could turn it into a real full-time business. From the consultancy phase I moved on to organize and participate in exhibitions and shows, and this exposure gave me a lot of confidence. Slowly my venture showed promising growth – more exhibitions, more clients, etc. and that’s when I finally registered Bella by Rupal as a proper brand. I also do styling in the Marathi movie industry.

Being involved in so many activities, how do you maintain a work-life balance?

That’s actually the trickiest part of being an entrepreneur, maintaining a work-life balance. Because whatever I am involved in, my most important role is that of a mother. So being a mother and a businesswoman, it becomes imperative to give your cent percent dedication to both roles. It is difficult, yes, but if you find your passion and pursue it, you will find time for your business as well as home, because those are aspects where your heart lies. I’ve never been a fan of getting into a 9 to 5 job, so being a creatively inclined person I knew that I would like to do something on my own, and when I found my calling in fashion, I seized the opportunity! Having a very cooperative husband played an important role in helping me maintain a work-life balance.

You started your business post marriage. What do you have to say about the popular notion that post marriage the wife cannot chase her dreams?

Two aspects need to be considered – how passionate are you about your idea, and how supportive would your family be. I had both this aspects in place, and that helped me pursue my dream of starting my own business. I got married very early in life, but that did not deter me from being an entrepreneur because first and foremost I was passionate about the idea I wanted to pursue, and since I was so convinced, even my husband believed in me. So I would say that if a woman finds her passion and has a great deal of conviction in her idea, then she can get her family into confidence as well. So what I believe is, irrespective of whether it is a popular notion or not, if there is a will, one will always find a way.

As a woman entrepreneur, what lessons have you learned during your journey?

I did learn a great deal about how a business works. Having no prior corporate of professional experience, I faced a lot of challenges which helped me learn a great deal about the various aspects of running a business. Another important thing that I learned was to keep my emotions aside when it comes to business. Being a businesswoman has also made me more practical and patient as a person. So there a lot of such things that I learned from my experience as an entrepreneur that has helped me in my day to day life as well.

Do you think the Indian business environment is conducive for women entrepreneurs to become successful?

I would say that the environment would be favourable if the entrepreneur has learned how to face all the challenges. I think it trickles down to the individual herself, if she is able to prioritize her works, then it is possible for her to have an environment is conducive to her business. Another thing is the hurdles that we face from our own family. For instance, sometimes if you have to go somewhere, and your husband might have to take an off or something but if he isn’t willing to, then you face a crisis for that day.

Do you think the Indian society is putting a lot of pressure on working women when it comes to children?

Definitely. Because it is a notion that the responsibility of taking care of the children and the house lies solely on the mother. And so if she is a working professional, she has chosen between the two. Though the situations have changed drastically as compared to how it was a decade ago, there is still a long way to go in this aspect.

You won the Mrs. India Earth Best Indian Face title. How was your experience being part of the pageant?

I was a fashionable person since childhood. Since long a lot of people had complimented my comfortable style of fashion and my ability to make even the simplest of things fashionable. A lot of times my clients and friends used to talk to me about joining a pageant, but I never took it seriously until I finally did! The experience I had at the pageant was very enriching. It did wonders for my confidence and people skills. I got to interact with women from different walks of life, and that helped me grow as a person. I also had the opportunity to interact with a lot of professionals from the industry and all that knowledge is helping me in my business as well.

Sometimes people go into depression when they don’t win the title? What do you think about that?

I think it is about knowing how to profit from your experience at the pageant rather than winning the title. There is a lot you learn about others as well yourself at the pageant so instead of losing heart if a woman is able to turn all this experience into something useful in life – then, in essence, she has won!

Lastly, what is your advice to our readers, especially all the young mothers, out there who dream of starting their own business?

Try to find where your heart lies, your passion, work on it till your kids are small and once they are a little older just go ahead and start your venture. Take your family into confidence because sometimes it becomes difficult to do everything on your own and that’s when your family’s help comes in. Learn to prioritize your day, develop a good foresight and keep your emotions aside when you are doing business.