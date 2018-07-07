Fashion Designer Tarun Tahiliani On The Silhouette And Colours Of This Season

Tarun Tahiliani, the noted fashion designer, is known for changing Indian bridal wear with the high-quality mash-up of Indian craftsmanship and textile heritage with European tailoring.

He believes that the bride of today is “a self-aware woman of substance and great style,” and he creates in such a way that the end result is all about “lightness, poise, romance, and beauty.”

In this season’s collection ‘In Elysium,’ he prioritizes the theme of lightness and has thus created ensembles that are “freeing and an extension of one’s being”. “Recently, I witnessed a bride who could not walk in her couture outfit because of its weight and poor construction. She was bruised and even bled. This story must be over,” Tahiliani said, as he believes that “the aesthetic is subjective, but comfort and luxury are not.”

For him, the bridal trend of the season is “elegance, elegance and more elegance!” “The silhouette of the season is the weightless, seemingly ethereal lehenga with a long trail. The classic bridal red is slowly being overtaken by pastel hues. Brides are opting for shades that they wear on a daily basis so that their wedding is less like a day in costume, and more like an extension of everyday sophistication,” he said.

“The modern bride and groom want to have the ceremony, but besides that, they want their wedding to be a two-day party for their friends. There is nothing worse than the faking of tradition. The way to maintain the balance is by being true to what you are comfortable with. It’s nice to have a pundit translating mantras to English, so guests can understand, respect and engage with what is being said rather than simply waiting for the bar to open,” Tahiliani added.

H/T: Vogue