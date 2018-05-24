Fashion Designer Shruti Rao Rathore On How You Can Go Vegan In Fashion

A vegan wave is slowly building up across the globe and has not left anything untouched including the fashion industry. Iconic brands like Hugo Boss have given up fur, thus joining the league. In fact, London is gearing up for its very first vegan fashion week now. You would be glad to know that the scene closer home hasn’t been untouched by veganism either.

Panchkula-based fashion designer Shruti Rao Rathore claims to be the first designer from India to advocate vegan fashion. She hails it as a revolution and says: “My goal is to revamp the face of the fashion industry and create a space for ethical, sustainable and mindful fashion.”

In an interaction that Shruti had with The Tribune, she shared that “All clothing brands have vegan options; all you need to do is avoid leather, real fur, wool and silk.”

Shruti is a staunch believer in the fashion that is both sustainable and ethical. She says: “Fashion can be sustainable and ethical only if it is vegan.” She also explains how cruelty on animals for fashion is not doing any good to anybody: “Animals are the source of almost 90 percent pollutants. The production of leather, wool, fur and cashmere is cruel for animals and is a serious health hazard for people involved in their production.”

Shruti shares how going vegan in fashion is not so much of a herculean task as it sounds and there are alternatives for almost everything right from wool to leather.

Talking about the alternatives she shares: “Pineapple leather, leather made from cork, Kombucha tea, mushrooms, fruit waste and surprising materials like soy! Substitute for wool can be anything from seaweed, linen (Abercrombie makes linen cardigans) and organic cotton to lyocell fabric (made of wood pulp and is biodegradable) and beech tree fibre.”

She adds: “We are just replacing it with an eco-friendly alternative and people have the right to choose. The leather is a co-product of the meat industry but animals are mostly killed illegally for fashion in India.”

Shruti tells how veganism has altered her lifestyle: “My health and skin have improved. I have become fitter and more energetic.”

She also shares some of the easy ways to shop for fashion that is vegan. Here are the pointers given by her:

Diamond-sign for faux leather/synthetic leather

Diamond with a C-shaped cut on both sides for genuine leather/cows skin

Leaping bunny sign for cruelty-free cosmetics

PETA-approved sign by PETA

H/T: The Tribune