Fashion Designer Namrata Joshipura On How Running Marathons Makes Her A Better Leader

Get fit and start eating better – a dream we all desire to make real, yet crash and burn when we try. But just scrolling down fashion designer Namrata Joshipura’s Instagram page will charge you up with some much-needed fitspiration.



Clocking about 50km a week, she has been a constant motivation to her friends, family, and friends. A regular at the Mumbai Marathon, she doesn’t let even illness get in the way of her running the race.

“My hope is that my laser focus during every minute that I am at office demonstrates to them the importance of endurance and discipline. As a runner, I value time and that has passed on to my team,” she said as she aspires to be a fit leader that guides her team efficiently.

Finding the benefits of fitness to be monumental, she even dreams of a world where fitness reigns. “In a perfect world, I would have a gym where every employee would have to go (mandatory) pre- or post-work supported by a health food cafe at work. I would love my office to be very close to a park where I or anyone could run any time of the day. I believe a healthy, fit body is far more energetic.”

And she is instilling her beliefs in her family as well, as she narrates her favorite race till date. “My daughter is 12 and slowly entering the world of running even though she doesn’t like her early morning wake-up calls on weekends. Running with my daughter in her first 3km race in 2016 was so special. It was pure bliss.”

Having run eight half-marathons, Namrata follows a strict schedule every day. “I run three-four times per week, always early morning. During the winter months, I try and be on the road by 7am while in the summers I hit the road by 5:30am,” she said.

“I do a long run (15 to 25km) on Sundays, interval training once a week and a tempo run (running a set distance at a steady, fast pace) once a week. I supplement my road time with focused gym workouts, such as strength training and plyometrics,” she added.

