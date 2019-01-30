Fashion Designer Anita Dongre To Drive The Message Of Sustainability In LFW

“All of us can define our journey by the purchasing and investment decisions we make, by the charities or goals we support, and by the actions we take. Each decision has the power to change someone’s world,” said designer Anita Dongre, who was invited to the recently concluded World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, to participate in a panel discussion titled “3 Trillion Reasons to Help the World Spend Better” on January 22.

Dongre coveted for bridal couture, handcrafted luxury pret and menswear, derives inspiration from the crafts of Rajasthan. Through her Grassroot initiative, Dongre provides opportunities to skilled artisan communities by collaborating with a network of independent artisans and non-profit organizations to empower them. During the forum, Dongre discussed how everyone can make a conscious decision of purchasing garments that can change the world for the better.

In the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week’s (LFW) Summer-Resort 2019 edition, January 31 will be a Sustainable Fashion Day where Dongre will be presenting a collection in association with Tencel, a textile brand under the Lenzing Group which offers sustainable and completely biodegradable fibres using an award-winning “closed-loop” production process to create fabrics.

With the Textile Ministry taking several initiatives about “fashioning weaves”, the LFW promises to take the domestic design narrative to international standards and upgrade the skills of the workers.

LFW that is all set to host a number of promising labels, will also focus on people who make the collection such as the weavers, seamstresses, manufacturers, creative collaborators, and ethical enablers.

Anita Dongre, who believes in practicing and building processes that are sustainable, innovative and environment-friendly will drive the message of sustainability with her breezy and commercially viable line titled “A Summer Reverie.” Her collection employs Tencel fibre which is used with silk to produce fine summer blends. Presenting menswear as part of the “Sustainable Development for Northeast India” show, designer Ujjawal Dubey of Antar-Agni (in collaboration with Raymond) will also be showcasing his collection. The designers have worked with Eri and Muga silk textiles, handwoven by artisans from marginalized handloom clusters in Barkhetri (Nalbari) and Rampur (Kamrup) in Assam.

Among the others, designer Rohit Bal will be presenting Guldastah, a tribute to the indigenous flowers of the Valley, and Aneeth Arora of Pero will present a handwoven and handmade luxury fashion collection made exclusively with Merino wool.

