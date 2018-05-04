Fashion CEOs Have A 2018 Agenda Spelling Out Seven Sustainability Priorities

Looking out for the solutions of carbon footprints left by fashion brands, Global Fashion Agenda released the first-ever CEO Agenda for the fashion industry. The agenda lists the seven most crucial fashion sustainability priorities for CEOs in the year 2018.

An industry that gives employment to about 60 million people worldwide and generates 1.5 trillion Euros in global revenue is also a major reason behind environmental concerns. Global Fashion Agenda, the non-profit organisation behind Copenhagen Fashion Summit, created the seven sustainability priorities list in collaboration with fashion brands like Kering, H&M, Target, BESTSELLER, Li & Fung and Sustainable Apparel Coalition.

The seven priorities in the agenda are:

Supply Chain Traceability

Efficient Use of Water, Energy, and Chemicals

Respectful and Secure Work Environments

Sustainable Material Mix

Closed-Loop Fashion System

Promotion of Better Wage Systems

Fourth Industrial Revolution

The seven priorities list

This has happened for the first that core players from the fashion industry have come together as a powerful force to discuss, agree, and implement the necessities to be followed by fashion brands in order to improve the industry’s environmental and social footprint.

The report makes it very clear that sustainability is no longer just a trend, it’s a business imperative. “Our aim is that this document can actually help any CEO in the industry gain more clarity and prioritise what they should spend their efforts on,” said Eva Kruse, CEO and president of Global Fashion Agenda.

Each one needs to play a part in order to bring in sustainability in action. From managers to employees to suppliers to partners to customers, it’s every individual’s efforts that will be counted and make a change.

A year ago, Global Fashion Agenda, in collaboration with The Boston Consulting Group, published the Pulse of the Fashion Industry 2017 report which found out that even though most fashion industry executives acknowledged the importance of sustainability, half of the industry had not yet taken any action and was hesitant about doing so. And, hence by creating the seven priorities list for fashion CEOs, we can hope for a change.

H/T: Vogue India