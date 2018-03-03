Fashion Blogger Jas Sagu On How To Look Great At Some Of The Hottest Destinations

Jas Sagu began traveling with her girlfriends long back, however, fashion blogging came into her life with a bang only after 2015.

And although, initially, she wasn’t sure of how she would mix her one passion (of traveling) with that of fashion, she anyway took the plunge and challenged her creative side.

In a candid conversation, Jas tells me how her obsession with everything chic and adventurous got her the lovely fan following of more than 57k followers on Instagram in a quick span. Excerpts:

First thing first, I find it intriguing how your blog is called ‘womaniloveyou.’ Deets, please!

When I started the blog, more than a commercial usage, I wanted to give out the message of self-love to my women followers. I have seen many of them cribbing about their bodies and the misfortunes in their lives. I hope, with my work, I can spread some love and content. With every post, I am telling each one of them – “Hey woman, I love you!”

This is sweet. Do you remember the first brand you ever promoted?

When you begin, you have to work on the barter system. Initially, brands would send me clothes and accessories in exchange for the reviews I did for them. The first paid collaboration fetched me Rs. 500. However, I would call my collaboration with the IDEE eye gear my first grand alliance.

Do you ever say no to promoting a brand?

Yes, I do when I don’t like their preview of the season’s collection. This is the unsaid policy of my work and keeps me honest to my followers. Before I started fashion blogging, I did 6 months long R&D that included studying the international bloggers, too, giving me an insight on how I could get started.

What’s your day like when you’re packing your bags for a fashionable travel destination?

Before anything, I Google the place to understand the local mood of the city. If not this, I try to inculcate the vibe of the property I am going to stay at. Recently, I was in Jaipur and stayed at the beautiful Fairmont hotel. Its gigantic gray walls made me pack a powder blue floral dress that was all over my page lately.

Talking about the colors, I see you enjoy wearing pastels a lot. Especially the color gray.

OMG, I know, right? I’ve realized I am slowly bending towards the pastel palette. Am I too old to deal with neons, already? *laughs* I think pastels are both sharp as a formal wear and chic for a high-street look. Totally safe yet playful to wear.

Instagram post by Jas Sagu * Mar 1, 2017 at 1:36pm UTC 407 Likes, 13 Comments – Jas Sagu (@womaniloveyou) on Instagram: “Swipe to the Right ? ‘Take life day by day and be grateful for the little things. Don’t get caught…”

Even gray lipstick!?

Ha-ha, YAS!

Which colors are making a way into your wardrobe this harsh summer?

Pastels, of course! I think whites and pastels are my first preference. I suggest filling your summer wardrobe with lots of linen clothing that are easy to carry for a long vacay. Think shift dresses and loose pants in white, beige, baby pink and blue. Psst!

I recently wore an off-white ethnic outfit for a wedding.

And how can we keep pastel colors from looking boring?

Layer it…

…or add interesting accessories.

Have you ever tried wearing red?

I would never ever wear red during the summer season. However, you might often see me in bold red lips.

What is that one fashion statement that you will never say no to, especially while packing your holiday suitcase?

A colorful scarf!

And…?

Lingerie. I probably focus more on my innerwear than anything else.

Lastly, shed some light for new fashion bloggers regarding collaborations before they step out to travel?

When you’re a beginner, always remember to reach out to as many brands as possible. Don’t carry the impression that brands will eventually recognize you. Keep making the efforts and following up with them. Once you have a big following on social media, you can ask the hotels to host you in the cities you’re traveling to. In this case, all you have to do is take care of your shopping and food bills only!

This article was first published in May 2017.