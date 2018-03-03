Fashion Blogger Jas Sagu On How To Look Great At Some Of The Hottest Destinations
March 3, 2018
- March 3, 2018
Jas Sagu began traveling with her girlfriends long back, however, fashion blogging came into her life with a bang only after 2015.
And although, initially, she wasn’t sure of how she would mix her one passion (of traveling) with that of fashion, she anyway took the plunge and challenged her creative side.
Reminiscing a distinct time from the past and being able sift through your folder just to see it and relive it once again. ? – Here is an unpublished picture of me standing at the Burlington station. What would I do be here and relive this all over again! Hmmm… – #Burlington #unpublished #canada #throwback #blastfromthepast #memories #travel #inspiration #inspirational #womaniloveyou #jassagu #lifestyleblogger #lifestyle #fashion #fashionblogger #indianblogger #travelphotography #nikon #nikonD7000 #amazing #sunset #lights #love #photooftheday #monday
In a candid conversation, Jas tells me how her obsession with everything chic and adventurous got her the lovely fan following of more than 57k followers on Instagram in a quick span. Excerpts:
First thing first, I find it intriguing how your blog is called ‘womaniloveyou.’ Deets, please!
When I started the blog, more than a commercial usage, I wanted to give out the message of self-love to my women followers. I have seen many of them cribbing about their bodies and the misfortunes in their lives. I hope, with my work, I can spread some love and content. With every post, I am telling each one of them – “Hey woman, I love you!”
Graphic Galore ☝ OOTD – Crop top @onlyIndia Flared jeans @gap @gapindia Belt @ralphlauren Bag @fossil Shoes @forever21 Sunglasses @rayban _ _ _ #ootd #whatiwore #wiw #outfitpost #whatimwearing #outfitoftheday #summer #vibe #garfield #graphictee #croptop #cool #casual #fun #trend #onlyindia #gapindia #fossil #instadaily #instagood #womaniloveyou #jassagu #girl #styleblogger #fashionblogger #indianblogger #amazing #photooftheday #blogger #lifestyleblogger
This is sweet. Do you remember the first brand you ever promoted?
When you begin, you have to work on the barter system. Initially, brands would send me clothes and accessories in exchange for the reviews I did for them. The first paid collaboration fetched me Rs. 500. However, I would call my collaboration with the IDEE eye gear my first grand alliance.
Do you ever say no to promoting a brand?
Yes, I do when I don’t like their preview of the season’s collection. This is the unsaid policy of my work and keeps me honest to my followers. Before I started fashion blogging, I did 6 months long R&D that included studying the international bloggers, too, giving me an insight on how I could get started.
Headed in the right direction ?☝️️ #goodmorning #ootd #whatiwore #boho #bohovibe #maxi #candid #iphoneonly #instadaily #instagood #instamood #amazing #like #womaniloveyou #jassagu #girl #thursday #positive #igers #boheme #bohemechic
What’s your day like when you’re packing your bags for a fashionable travel destination?
Before anything, I Google the place to understand the local mood of the city. If not this, I try to inculcate the vibe of the property I am going to stay at. Recently, I was in Jaipur and stayed at the beautiful Fairmont hotel. Its gigantic gray walls made me pack a powder blue floral dress that was all over my page lately.
I was never insane except upon occasions when my heart was touched – Edgar Allan Poe ? @arsalaqurieshi – – #ThehedonisticSeries #fairmontjaipur #jaipur #royallife #womaniloveyoujaipur #wilytravels #pinkcity #rajasthan #India #Indian #travelgram #travelstories #traveler #newcity #lifestyleblogger #blogger #indianblogger #instatravel #instagood #instalike #igers #luxury #followme #stalkbuylove #jassagu #womaniloveyou #iphoneonly
Talking about the colors, I see you enjoy wearing pastels a lot. Especially the color gray.
OMG, I know, right? I’ve realized I am slowly bending towards the pastel palette. Am I too old to deal with neons, already? *laughs* I think pastels are both sharp as a formal wear and chic for a high-street look. Totally safe yet playful to wear.
Slaying it on a productive Monday ?. #photooftheday #instaphoto #instadaily #hustle #winterfashion #winter #style #personalstyle #ootdsubmit #ootd #whatiwore #wiw #outfit #trench #womaniloveyou #jassagu #girl #lifestyleblogger #fashionblogger #lifestyleblogger #indianblogger #tuesday #slay #like #amazing

Even gray lipstick!?
Ha-ha, YAS!
Shazam the look ? Coming soooon! #Allin60secs Video – – #bluelips #blue #makeup #blendthatshit #wakeupandmakeup #hudabeauty #ciatelondon #instamakeup #selftaughtmakeupartist #lips #instagram #womaniloveyou #jassagu #indianblogger #indianstyleblogger #indianfashionblogger
Which colors are making a way into your wardrobe this harsh summer?
Pastels, of course! I think whites and pastels are my first preference. I suggest filling your summer wardrobe with lots of linen clothing that are easy to carry for a long vacay. Think shift dresses and loose pants in white, beige, baby pink and blue. Psst!
Badass #LFWRS17 Vibe here at @jiogarden. May the sun have some mercy on us! ? @ajiolife ? @foto_wizard #ootd #whatiwore #day1 #whatimwearing #wiw #outfit #outfitoftheday #outfitpost #aboutalook #lakmefashionweek #5daysofFashion #jiogarden #flappants #zara #bcbg #alexanderwang #stevemadden #womaniloveyou #jassagu #lifestyleblogger #fashionblogger #fashionista #personalstyle #indianblogger #girl #fashionweek #womaniloveyoulfw
Designer @padmaja.online is showcasing her #SS17 Collection ‘Light Of The Sun’ at @lakmefashionwk today. This fluid sustainable outfit was my favourite pick from her collection. @ajiolife #padmajadesigner #LFWRS17 #LFW #lakmefashionweek #sustainable #sustainablefashion #silhouette #fashion #style #ss17 #free #handwoven #womaniloveyoulfw #womaniloveyou #jassagu #indianblogger #fashionblogger #lifestyleblogger #outfit #handspun #textiles #chic #girl
This Valentine I choose to celebrate my brazen womanhood in this lilac avant-garde outfit by @nidzign. Wishing my #instafamily a very Happy Valentine’s Day! You people are the best! Love you all! ❤️ ? @mrinmaiparab . #nidzign #designer #pret #style #girl #fashion #fashiondesigner #valentines #micare #jassagu #indianblogger #fashionblogger #lifestyleblogger #instagood #amazing
I recently wore an off-white ethnic outfit for a wedding.
About last night ? _ Outfit by- @souniagohil _ _ #whatiwore #indianwedding #wiw #ootd #ootn #indian #style #fashionpost #outfit #outfitpost #outfitofthenight #traditional #souniagohil #designer #indiandesigner #allwhite #wedding #trendsetter #followme #lifestyleblogger #jassagu #womaniloveyou
And how can we keep pastel colors from looking boring?
Layer it…
Who says you can’t layer this summer?? I’m super obsessed with this double layer gather-waist pastel jacket from @sheinofficial. This jacket is eeevverything!! ??? You can now avail some cool discounts on their website. Click on the link below ? – – http://m.shein.com/Pink-Roll-Sleeve-Drawstring-Jacket-With-Contrast-Trim-p-324074-cat-1776.html?utm_source=www.womaniloveyou.co&utm_medium=blogger&url_from=womaniloveyou&ref=www&rep=dir&ret=m – – #Shein #onlineshopping #lifestyle #fashionblogger #lifestyleblogger #indianblogger #womaniloveyou #jassagu #casual #jacket #style #fashion #ootd #whatiwore #wiw #whatimwearing #outfitpost #outfitoftheday #chic #koovs #amazing
…or add interesting accessories.
Channeling my inner-bohemian style in this free spirit breezy tie up jacket and super comfy white culottes from #ColourMeByMelange. If you’re boho at heart just like me, then don’t miss out on the #NewCollectionAtLifestyle Head to @lifestylestores or check out lifestyle’s online store – www.lifestylestores.com and get this look! ☝️️☝️️?? #SnapThisTrend ? @mrinmaiparab – – #lifestylestores #bohemian #boho #color #style #bohostyle #personalstyle #indianstyleblogger #indianblogger #indianfashionblogger #indianblogger #womaniloveyou #jassagu #ootd #wiw #outfit #aboutalook #outfitpost #girl #freespirit #wildchild #love #like #bohochic #coachella #coachella2017
Have you ever tried wearing red?
I would never ever wear red during the summer season. However, you might often see me in bold red lips.
I’m thrilled to share my #CodeWithLakme look with you! It is perfect for all the fashionable women who want to make a style statement. I’m sporting a jacket ,top and white trousers from CODE by @lifestylestores and have put on @lakmeindia Absolute Agran Oil Lip Color (shade – lush rose) which not only nourishes but leaves a rich pigmented colour. Get this look from a Lifestyle Store near you or online at www.lifestylestores.com _ _ #ArganForLips #lipstick #lifestylestores #code #lakme #lakmeIndia #lifestyleblogger #fashionblogger #indianblogger #bblogger #girl #workwear #lipsatwork #style
What is that one fashion statement that you will never say no to, especially while packing your holiday suitcase?
A colorful scarf!
And…?
Lingerie. I probably focus more on my innerwear than anything else.
Someone once asked me, ‘what makes a girl a woman… I said it’s her lingerie’. #celebrateyourinnergoddess with @amanteindia #amanteindia #amante #lingerie #feminine #sexy #lace #elegant #bridal #girl #fashionblogger #indianstyleblogger #indianblogger #lifestyleblogger #womaniloveyoubali #womaniloveyou #jassagu #womaniloveyouindonesia #travel #wanderlust #nusadua #narsicorodriguez #love #instadaily#instalike
Lastly, shed some light for new fashion bloggers regarding collaborations before they step out to travel?
When you’re a beginner, always remember to reach out to as many brands as possible. Don’t carry the impression that brands will eventually recognize you. Keep making the efforts and following up with them. Once you have a big following on social media, you can ask the hotels to host you in the cities you’re traveling to. In this case, all you have to do is take care of your shopping and food bills only!
This article was first published in May 2017.
