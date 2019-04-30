Fashion Blogger Aashna Bhagwani On Self-Love And Debunking The Theory That Fat Is Ugly

Slim, petite and a zero-size waist – for too long, these have been the perimeters that defined the fashion industry. But now, helming a revolution is fashion and travel Blogger Aashna Bhagwani, who is breaking stereotypes and creating style goals for all women.

The thought that ‘fat is ugly’ is something that every child in our country grows up learning and ends up being either the victim of or the one to bully, harass and judge such people.

“Being the happy and confident self that I am, I always had a voice inside my head telling me not to let these people get on me. I never let the negative environment affect me adversely. Plus, my family has always been very supportive which was also very helpful,” Aashna had shared with Indian Women Blog.

“There have been times when I receive negative comments like – “Your thighs are too big, miss, cover them” and “Stop posting fat pictures, already.” As I said, I hardly pay attention to this kind of behavior. If such trollers form 1% of my followers, the rest 99% are filled with appreciation, and that keeps me going,” she had said.

Continuing to walk her path of positivity and resilience, she recently shared another gorgeous picture of hers with a caption that emboldens the need for an individual to discover self-love.

“Let’s talk about being – sexy’ Media, television & movies have always portrayed to be ‘sexy’ I have to look a certain way. But after a lot of self-love & I have learned not everyone looks like a Victoria secret model (hey they are beautiful) but they are not ‘the only’ beautiful people out there! I hated my thunder thighs, my stomach, my flabby arms & stretch marks and it took me a long time to see these body parts in a different light,” she wrote.

“The question is- if there are so many things you don’t like about your body, how are you going to feel sexy? And the answer to that is – you are going to feel ‘sexy’ in your own space and time & it’s not a physical change but an attitude change,” she added. “Pose & Flaunt! Put on outfits that you like and not what the society thinks is ‘appropriate’ for you to wear. Unlearn what you learned while growing up. It’s time for a change, embrace it! Feeling sexy, wearing lingerie, flaunting a bikini or showing skin is NOT A TABOO!”