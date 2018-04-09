Farmer’s Daughter Punam Yadav Makes India Proud By Clinching Gold At The Commonwealth Games

Getting India its fifth gold in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, weightlifter Punam Yadav emerged as the winner of the women’s 69kg event. She had earlier won a bronze medal four years ago in Glasgow. Daughter of a poor farmer in Dandupur Village in Varanasi, Punam had to overcome countless difficulties to realize her dreams.

It was her elder sister Shashi who encouraged her to take up weightlifting, and her grand uncle’s motivation kept her going. Her father, Kailash Nath Yadav, was a marginal farmer and worked hard to make ends meet for his seven children (five girls and two boys).

“We had to struggle all through, not only financially, but also had to break through the societal pressure of playing sports despite being girls. The best thing was that our father, himself a sports lover, backed us all through,” Punam said.

Punam won her first international medal in 2004 at the Asian Junior Championships, in 2014 CWG in Glasgow she won a bronze and in 2015, in both the senior and junior women’s categories at the Commonwealth Youth, Junior & Senior Championships, Punam bagged gold medals (63kg).

“My father took a loan at that time to support my training but now we repaid that after my medal. He doesn’t do anything apart from pooja paath at home, my mother is a housewife. Me and my sister, we run the finances of our house. We are a normal, financially stable family. We were not that great some years ago but we are alright now. I am working with the Indian Railways now,” she added.

H/T: The Times Of India And Firstpost