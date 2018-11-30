Farhan Akhtar’s Short Film Tells Men How Ignorant They Are About The Daily Harassment Women Face

Any time a conversation around violence against women begins in our country, the first question many men and even women ask is, are you sure you’re not exaggerating?

Farhan Akhtar’s MARD (Men Against Rape and Discrimination), in association with the Delhi-based organisation The Population Fund of India, has released a powerful short film that deals with this. The film, titled She, has been written by Iqbal Raj and directed by Ranjeeta Kaur, and was released on November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Farhan told Scroll, “For women to feel safe in our society, it is important that men change their mentality and behaviour. This short film She gives the other perspective – of how ignorant men are about this violence. It is imperative that men understand the humiliation that women go through. Only then will they truly make an effort to change.”

Watch the short film here: