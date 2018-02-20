Fans Are Convinced That Black Panther Is Inspired By A Real-Life All-Women African Army

Black Panther is the first-of-its-kind superhero movie that has an almost all-Black cast. The movie is weaving its magic all over the world and a few of the reviews have designated it as the finest Marvel movie.

It is based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name and is directed by Ryan Coogler, set in a fictional African country with its aesthetics largely different from the ongoing depiction of the continent. In fact, former US first lady Michelle Obama has praised and congratulated the movie on Twitter calling it as a rare, relatable, and powerful superhero film.

Michelle Obama on Twitter Congrats to the entire #blackpanther team! Because of you, young people will finally see superheroes that look like them on the big screen. I loved this movie and I know it will inspire people of all backgrounds to dig deep and find the courage to be heroes of their own stories.

Apart from all the praises that the movie is receiving, it is also believed to have a real-life inspiration. Though the movie is set in a fictional African land, there are speculations from fans that the movie may have been inspired by a real-life all-woman army in Africa, known as the Ahosi of Dahomey or the Dahomey Amazons.



The all-woman military regiment was created by King Houegbadja in the 19th century, chosen because of their incredible ability to fight men. The fierce women lived in the royal palace, then the kingdom of Dahomey, now known as the modern day Republic of Benin. They called themselves N’Nonmiton, which means “our mothers” and the Dahomey women were trained to be strong, fast, ruthless, and they fought to their death.



The women made up a different unit and were allegedly equipped with Danish guns and their own uniform. In later years, they were apparently armed with Winchester rifles, clubs and knives, and swift decapitation became their trademark.



In the comic series Black Panther, the army remained in the background for the most part of the series and in its 2016 relaunch, a much-needed focus was put back on the group, which consisted of the finest women from each of the 18 tribes that made up Wakanda – the fictional East African nation.



