Fan-Granny Makes An Adorable Video To Wish Amitabh Bachchan On His New Film, Goes Viral

Anything that grandparents do become iconic. Haven’t you seen those adorable videos of them on your Instagram feeds? With this blog, we want to spread a similar vibe of an Indian granny who recently used technology to interact with her favourite Bollywood star – Amitabh Bachchan.

Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor are excited about their next film ‘102 Not Out’ which is releasing on May 4, 2018. The film sees Bachchan and Kapoor as father and son, respectively. While there are millions of ‘All the best’ online messages sent to the two mega-stars, this particular one touched Bachchan’s heart in a special way.

He shared a small video on his social media that shows a 103-year-old grandma wishing him luck. She says, “Hello, Amitabh. Good luck for 102 Not Out. I am 103 Not Out.”

Bachchan has shared the video with the caption – “A heartwarming greeting from this lovely lady. May God bless her! Thank you.”

