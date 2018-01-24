Famous South Indian Actor Krishna Kumari Passes Away At The Age Of 85

Yesteryear actor Krishna Kumari, who acted in over 200 Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada films and ruled the South Indian film industry from the 50s to the 70s, passed away at the age of 85.

She was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer and had been undergoing chemotherapy for the past couple of years. She breathed her last at her residence in Bangalore, where she lived with her daughter and son-in-law. Kumari, the younger sister of another popular yesteryear actor – Sowkar Janaki, made her acting debut in 1951 with the Telugu movie Navvithe Navaratnalu.

Working for over two decades, she was best known for her work in the movies Bharya Bhartalu (1961), Vagdanam (1961), Kulagothralu (1962), Gudi Gantalu (1964), and for her mythological portrayals with Kanta Rao. She is also the recipient of the President’s award for her work.

Kumari quit after getting married to former Indian Express editor Ajay Mohan Khaitan. She is survived by her daughter Dipika Maiya.



Photo source: The New Indian Express Krishna Kumari with her daughter Dipika Maiya.Photo source: The New Indian Express

H/T: Indian Express