Failure To Include Their Demands In Parties’ Manifestos Leads Sex Workers To Vote NOTA

Earlier in April, the All India Network of Sex Workers (AINSW), a national body that represents two lakh registered sex workers from 16 Indian states, had presented a manifesto for the political leaders stating demands of sex workers from across the country.

The charter consisted of seven demands which included access to basic services, education, decriminalization of sex trade, pension after the age of 45 years, and participation in policy-making and implementation of programmes, in order to have a “better support system” and to live with “dignity without social stigma, oppression and police harassment.”

But the failure to include these demands in parties’ manifestos has led to the only electoral recourse the network deems fit: NOTA, or the option to not vote for any candidate in elections.

Speaking to The Times Of India, a Pune-based sex worker shared, “Nobody comes to our aid when we need it. We struggle to make ends meet. It is only during elections that they come seeking votes. NOTA is the best option of us.”

Adding to it an office-bearer of the AINSW said, “We face discrimination in accessing public welfare services, such as school admission for our children and career opportunities in the services sector. It is important to recognise our profession to end this.”

H/T: The Wire, The Times Of India