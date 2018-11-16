Facing Protests At Cochin Airport, Activist Trupti Desai Unable To Enter Sabarimala Temple

Gender equality activist Trupti Desai, along with six women pilgrims under the age of 59, has failed to leave the Cochin International Airport Limited at Nedumbassery as hundreds of protesters chanting Ayyappa hymns block the entry gates. Desai had earlier announced her pilgrimage to Sabarimala Temple and had arrived at the airport from Pune at 4.40 a.m on Friday.



Even after two hours at the terminal, the group has been unable to leave as they face tough resistance from the protestors who had gathered at the airport long before Desai landed there. To ensure that the situation doesn’t take a turn for the worse, 100 policemen led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police J. Himendranath has been deployed at the airport.



“We have been trying for over a couple of hours to find a private taxi to transport her to Kottayam but no one has volunteered yet. As time goes by the number of protesters is swelling and their demand is also changing,” said Mr. Himendranath.



“No online taxi driver has come forward to take her and the devotees will not allow her to be taken outside the airport on a police vehicle. We are organizing the arrival of more protesters to the airport,” said M.N. Gopi, BJP district secretary.

Currently, the police are still conducting negotiations with the protestors and are yet to find a solution but Desai is still set on undertaking the Sabarimala pilgrimage and has no plans to turn back.

Hindu Aikya Vedi vice-president K Haridas has declared that they will continue blocking the airport but will not let Desai go on the Sabarimala pilgrimage.

H/T: The Hindu