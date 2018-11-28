Facing Humiliation for 2.5 Years For Fake Nude Video, Kerala Woman Finally Gets Justice

Two-and-a-half years ago, Sobhu Sajju, a Thodupuzha-native, was faced with humiliation for when an employee, Litto, at her husband’s office, circulated a nude video of a woman saying it was her. And on 26th November, she got some relief as the forensic department confirmed that the woman in the video is not her and it was manipulated.

Litto circulated the video of a young woman deliberately changing clothes in front of the camera. Following this Sobha filed a case against him at the Ernakulam South police station who then referred her case to the cyber cell and soon Litto was arrested. During the investigation of the case, Sobha received a divorce petition as her husband was convinced that the woman in the video was his wife. Sobha has not met her children in over two years.

“When I got the divorce petition, I was very confused,” said Sobha, “I thought, is everyone in the world like this? Even the police officers were saying to me, it is not you, so why is your husband saying it is? I asked myself if he was saying it purposely, had someone tricked him, or was his mental state causing him to say this? I had no idea.”

When initially the video was sent to the forensic lab, the report came out to be inconclusive saying that the woman in the video was very similar to Sobha. It was after the case was transferred to the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC), Thiruvananthapuram, that it was confirmed that the woman in the video is not Sobha.

“All this time I was fighting to clear my name in this case. I couldn’t fight all the cases at the same time. So now I can turn my attention to fighting the case to get custody of my kids. Now that I have cleared my name, maybe that case can go smoothly,” Sobha said.

H/T: The Quint