Facebook’s News Head Campbell Brown On Her Aggressive Strategy To Curb Fake News

In order to tackle the flow of false news on Facebook, the platform has taken away the financial incentives from the creators of such content. Campbell Brown, Facebook’s Head of Global News Partnerships, has assured that Facebook will be employing a “multi-pronged strategy” to remove such news from the news feeds of its users.

“Most of the false news is financially motivated. So what we have done is disrupt the financial incentives,” Brown explained. She added that the technique to tackle this issue is very similar to how the email spammers were handled. “We found a great deal of success by cutting off their ability to make money,” she said. She added that Facebook has become “much better at identifying fake accounts and removing them”. “Our machine learning around this has gotten to a point where we can detect most in the fake accounts within a minute,” she explained.

In India, Facebook will be partnering with third-party fact-checkers like BoomLive. “When something gets flagged on the platform that people think is false, or misinformation, they will fact check the piece of information,” she said. “We are optimistic that we have the right tools for what’s coming.”

Talking about how Facebook is cleaning up users’ timelines Campbell said, “Instead of engagement, which was kind of how we thought about it previously, we now focus on what we characterize as meaningful social interaction,” she said.

“We found there was so much content just being put on the platform from other sources, and not just news and entertainment, cat videos, sports, when you name it, that it was crowding out the friends and family sharing,” she added. So, in order to make this correction, there has been an “overall reduction in public content on the platform” which has been done “to ensure that friends and family sharing is, first and foremost, what’s happening on our platform.”

Now Facebook will be giving priority to quality over quantity and identify quality news sources. Also, under the Facebook Journalism Project, the social network is attempting to develop the products more collaboratively with publishers, “so that their input is there from the beginning, all the way through the process”.

She also talked about Facebook’s newly launched Watch. “One of the problems that we’ve had in the past is if there is a big breaking news moment our users don’t know where to go. As it is serendipitous, there is not clear destination for news on Facebook… for video at least Watch will become that,” Brown said “In terms of my role, I think of myself as an advocate for publishers within the company. And, and I spend most of my time sitting down with publishers. And that’s why I’m here.”

