Face Of Street Vendors’ Association, Meera Devi Is The Crusader Of Poor People’s Rights In Gurugram

Meera Devi was far from reality when she first moved to Gurugram with her husband. Just 16 years old then, she had different expectations from her life and the city.

Along with her husband, she joined a garments factory as a thread cutter soon after moving to the city. It took her only a year to realise that her job wouldn’t be able to sustain them and the family that they were planning to have. She took a quick call, quit her job, set up a food stall near Sirhaul toll plaza, and started catering tea and refreshments to workers from the nearby factories.

Eventually, Meera managed to secure a substantial clientele. However, the joy was short lived as she came face to face with the nightmares of starting a food cart in Gurugram. She’d often be visited by cops and local rowdies who’d expect free food. To add to it, she was also expected to pay some “monthly protection money” to the local rowdies.

She shared in a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, “When I started operating my vend, I got a first-hand experience of how the system works against the poor and weaker sections of the society. If one day, local miscreants posed a challenge, the next day it was the municipal authorities who threatened me.”

Within a decade of starting the cart, “officials” had consumed over two lakh worth of tea and food and had absolutely no intentions of paying her back.

Instead of succumbing to the situation, Meera decided to put up a fight and went from one authority to other, sadly to no avail. “From 1995 to 2014, it has been a constant fight. My life revolved around visits to municipality office, police stations, and fights with officials,” she shares.

Recollecting a horrific incident, she shares, “One day in 2014, some government official started uprooting my vend. As I stood there helplessly, someone suggested I reach out to the street vendors’ union. I decided to join them.”

She soon realised that she was not the only one at the receiving end of these atrocities and so many like her kept suffering due to lack of a proper system and backup. That is when Meera decided to take up this fight for everyone.

“I realised the only way of ending this was to come together. With this resolve, I decided to unite the vendors in Udyog Vihar,” she shares.

Slowly and gradually, Meera’s endeavors snowballed into a bigger movement. Last year in August, she managed to bring together a gathering of 500 street vendors in Gurugram where they sat on a strike and asked for real substantial changes like licenses, insurance, and government loans instead of hollow promises from the authorities.

The face of Gurugram’s street vendors’ association today, Meera has managed to help and rescue many street vendors to date. Girija Devi, a vendor from Udyog Vihar, shares, “My food cart was overturned by officials. Meera, however, fought with them and approached every forum to secure justice for me. She has empowered many women like me.”

Senior trade union leader Rajender Saroha shares that Meera is literally the go-to person when it comes to fighting for the rights of street vendors in Gurugram. “Meera is a street fighter and she has proved her mettle after joining the street vendors’ union. We rely on her for mobilising the vendors in Udyog Vihar. She is fearless and takes the fight of the vendors to a logical conclusion,” he says.

In a society that has always crushed the poor and snatched them of all their rights, Meera believes that it’s the poor who need to stand for each other. “The MCG gives licence to people who are influential. The authorities should work fairly or else we will have to continue our fight,” she says.

H/T: Hindustan Times