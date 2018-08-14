Exploring Problems Of Transgender Community, Amey Mehta Combines Fiction And Reality In His Play

‘One Night Only: Caught between two worlds’ is a dance drama by director Amey Mehta and through Aravan, the abandoned son of Arjuna, it explores the fictional world of The Mahabharata and the real world of the Koovagam festival. It consists of many different dance forms like Karagaattam, Kalaripayattu and contemporary and Tamil folk music. The focus point of the play is the transgender community and the dynamics of their relationship with Aravan.

In a recent interview with The Hindu, Amey Mehta talks about how the play explores the transgender community and more. Excerpts:

On what inspired him to focus on the character of Aravan in The Mahabharata

“When I had decided to venture into direction, I had wanted to look at mythology specifically. While I was doing my research, I chanced upon the story of Aravan and immediately found the character and the story to be my calling. Initially, I didn’t know about the annual festival in Koovagam. In fact, when I found Aravan’s story, I felt there was something incomplete about it. So, I wanted to look at an alternate narrative as well. That’s how I came to know about this festival and thought both these narratives can be intertwined.”

On how he dealt with the fact that The Mahabharata has multiple perspectives available in written text and oral history

“For me, obviously the story of Aravan is important but at the same time, the story of Koovagam and how the transgender community assembles there annually for the festival is equally fascinating. What has Aravan become now: that was my biggest question. I spoke to a lot of transgender persons during the course of the research and I realized that Aravan, usually venerated as a god or their husband, meant power for many. For someone, their family was Aravan, for some others, they were their own Aravans. This was something that I found very fascinating. Also, when you go for the festival you will find a lot of transgenders lamenting, it’s part of the custom. But it’s also a way in which they let out.”

On the challenges, he faced in adapting it into a stageable script

“I had wanted to cast transgender actors. But a lot of them, in Mumbai, hadn’t been to the festival and did not feel strongly for it. Others did not have the financial freedom to leave whatever they were doing and come for the rehearsals. So, none of my cast members are transgender persons. But in an effort to give them a feel of the festival, I had organized this mock-Koovagam festival in Mumbai which followed all the traditional rituals. My cast was a part of it. I also got a lot of people from the transgender community to speak to the cast about their journey through a sex-change process and so on. I also had them trained professionally.”

On how challenging it was to play out this movement-based piece or a dance drama

“We have 12 actors in the cast and all of them are from very different backgrounds. So, I organised introductory workshops for each of the dance forms to familiarise the actors with it. They had to train to reach the same level. When we opened the show in Prithvi Theatre, Bengaluru, we played to five housefull shows which culminated in standing ovations. The response from a lot of eminent personalities who came to watch the shows was extremely overwhelming. Initially, I hadn’t thought much about the response because this play is born out of my passion towards the story and the transgender community. So yes, we are hopeful.”

On the audience’s response to the play

“What I was worried about in the beginning was the portrayal of Krishna, Arjuna and Abhimanyu in a very contemporary light and definitely not god-like manner. I thought that the older generation would object to it — it takes only one person to get up and say something negative. That didn’t happen, surprisingly. On the other hand, they were interested about this take. That is extremely encouraging. Through this play, I wanted the audience to go home thinking about the transgender community which in fact, happened in the opening show. What was uplifting was that one of my actors was ‘scared’ of transgenders earlier, but now, after playing the role, she is completely rid off it. These are the small things that made me very happy.”

H/T: The Hindu