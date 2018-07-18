Experts Say That Only 33% Child Sexual Abuse Survivors Bear Physical Injuries As Proof Of Their Trauma

An 11-year-old girl was raped for seven months in Chennai and blackmailed by her rapists who took her nude photographs and made videos of one another raping her in the apartment block. Of the 24 people involved in this, 17 people have been arrested so far which includes the security guards, plumber, and elevator operator. The other seven suspects are yet to be apprehended.

The first person to be arrested was the 66-year-old lift operator who attacked the girl while she was cycling around the complex after returning from school. The 11-year-old was drugged with injections and was forced to drink spiked soft drinks by her assaulters. The truth only came out when the girl had stomach pain and confided in her sister.

Such cases of sexual assault raise the question of our children’s safety? The child’s parents were unaware of what had been happening to her for the past seven months, so how do parents know if their child is suffering from such a trauma? How could the child’s physical injuries slip her mother’s notice? What are the acts that can be called child sexual abuse?

As per Medline Plus, a service of the US National Library of Science, “Child sexual abuse is the deliberate exposure of minor children to sexual activity. This means a child is forced or talked into sex or sexual activities by another person. Such abuse includes: Oral sex, pornography, sexual intercourse, touching (fondling).”

As for physical signs of injury or trauma, forensic medicine professor in Vydehi Medical College, Bengaluru, Dr. Jagdish Reddy said two-thirds child sexual abuse survivors bear no such obvious signs. Sometimes, depending on how the assaulter misleads or coerces the victim, a child may not even be aware that they are being sexually abused, like in cases of incest, often the relative makes the child think that they are playing a game or it is a gift.

“Physical injuries also depend on what perpetrators use during the act. At times, abusers use lubricants and protection due to which there may be an absence of physical injury. Sometimes they may also clean up the children,” Dr. Jagadish stated. He explained that proving a case of sexual assault is at times rather tough as it is difficult to collect the evidence immediately but now, thanks to the recent changes to laws, the accused can be convicted even in the absence of medical proof of violence.

But most of the times, CSA cases are not reported, sometimes parents, in the absence of physical injuries, don’t realize that their child has been abused as just 33% have some form of physical injuries, said Dr. Shaibya Saldanha, co-founder of Enfold Trust.

“People feel that home and school are the safest places for their children. They entrust their children with others,” said Dr. Shaibya. “By the time they realize that their child has been sexually abused, parents are too shocked to react in a coherent manner. They approach the doctor, and then talk to close friends and relatives before deciding on taking the next logical step.”

“The medical and legal system are poorly equipped and there is no proper reporting mechanism. In cases where the child is in severe trauma, parents focus on the ward instead of worrying about registering a complaint, which is only justified,” she added.

