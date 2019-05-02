Expert Dr Payoshni Mitra On How Limits On Testosterone Levels In Female Athletes Lead To “Witch-Hunt and Their Abuse”

As the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) issued new eligibility regulations for competitors with Differences of Sex Development recently, Dr. Payoshni Mitra, one of the 10 experts on Caster Semenya’s team, believes that the implementation of these regulations will result in a violation of the rights of female athletes.

Mitra, an activist and researcher on gender issues, who was Indian sprinter Dutee Chand’s advisor in challenging the IAAF’s hyperandrogenism rules at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), believes that women athletes with suspected hyperandrogenism are made to go through tests and procedures by national athletics federation as the federation wants to screen them before investing in them in the long-term as medal-winners in international competitions.

“Any investigation has to be done by the IAAF and not the national federation because they fear that national federations can’t handle any such procedure, which had been the case with (sprinter) Dutee Chand. I think it is really difficult to draw a line because there is a clear pathway in sport. For an athlete doing well at the national level, the next step is to compete internationally. If one is hyperandrogenic, it would be an issue for that athlete to compete internationally in restricted events. Even before she goes and tries to compete internationally, I am quite certain that national federations will try and intervene and conduct medical procedures. As they have no right to do it, all these tests will take place secretly,” shared Mitra, expressing her fears.

“In my opinion and on the basis of my experience of working in India, I believe it is really difficult what the regulations are proposing to do and that is to ask the national federations not to take action. I do believe that these regulations will lead to a witch-hunt and abuse of young female athletes who may appear to be “masculine” and this is something I have expressed concern over for a long time now. I do believe that the way DSD regulations are made, you kind of force women athletes with high level of testosterone or DSD levels to out themselves. I mean they will have to change their events, they will suddenly stop competing. There will be a whisper campaign,” she added.

Talking about what impact the DSD regulations could have on Semenya, Mitra said, “I believe Semenya deserves better and deserves to be treated with respect for being a fantastic athlete that she is and for being such a wonderful human being. Having said that, I believe nobody can stop Semenya. She has been withstanding this scrutiny for a decade now from the age of 18 and she has survived and become a champion.”

Speaking about the recent verdict by the court on Semenya’s case, Dutee Chand shared, “I feel she did not get justice. She should have been given permission to participate in her events without any regulations.” Further stating that no two individuals can have similar physique and characteristics, Chand added, “It is unfair to brand someone as having undue advantage just because she is physically strong and having these kind of hormones. No two individuals can be of the same physique and characteristics. If you look at the athletes from south Asia, they cannot be compared with the strong athletes say from USA or Jamaica. I feel bad for Semenya for she achieved so much sacrificing everything in life to be a champion athlete.”

H/T: The Indian Express