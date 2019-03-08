Exalting The Mundane, Here Are Some Of The Delhiwalla’s Strongest Portrayals Of Women On Instagram

The man behind the acclaimed ‘The Delhiwalla’, Mayank Austen Soofi is, as is written on his website, a ‘devotee of Sufi Saint Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya and author Arundhati Roy’.

Authors have fans but no fan would consider themselves devoted to their favourite author. It takes a different sort of passion, a truly deep appreciation of someone and their work, to be able to call yourself a devotee.

And Soofi seems to be just as devoted to his city, and this otherworldly passion for his city is apparent in his body of work. In an attempt to portray the capital in an intimate and personal light, Soofi has been religiously clicking pictures of Delhi and its denizens every day since 2007. In this 12-year-long endeavour, he’s encountered some truly fascinating goings-on in the day to day lives of the people of Delhi that make one stop and marvel at how incredible the otherwise mundane things in life can be.

His pictures not only show the extraordinary in ordinary, they also portray heart-rending stories that make you pause and contemplate. Surprising, is it not, that a still from someone’s life can cause such a deep impact in yours.

This Women’s History Month, we’ve selected a few of the most powerful women-centric pictures on his Instagram account @thedelhiwalla, that will force you to stop and take a moment to just ….. feel.

Vermeer's Woman With Red and Green Postboxes #vermeer

The strength in this photo just shines through. Not because of how it is clicked, but because Laxmi Agarwal is one heck of a badass woman and it just shows.

The Still Life of Woman… in the World of Men #feminism

Maybe the intent behind this photo was to showcase that God isn’t everyone’s equally, He first belongs to men. Maybe it wasn’t. But regardless of the message of this photo, it stays with you long after you’ve scrolled past it.

She too Dislikes Cigarette… but Smoking it, However, with a Perfect Contempt for it, She Discovers in it, After All, a Place for the Genuine #smoking

It’s beautiful, the dichotomy of traditional and modern shown in this picture. And she’s also just casually dismantling the patriarchy one puff at a time, which we’re here for.

All Women are Working Women… Only a Few Are Salaried #feminism

This isn’t strength for some, it’s just survival.

A Portrait of Sadia Dehlvi, Author of Sufism: The Heart of Islam… Today she posted on Facebook, saying, "World Cancer Day… Surviving Cancer with so much love prayers and support from family and friends. Am so grateful for each moment. Thank you all for sending blessings my way." #portrait #worldcancerday

Such breathtaking beauty.

The Texture of a Woman's Hands… Embroidered With Life and its Many Stories #love

Upon thy palm, benediction.

A Tale of Two Working Women… A Tale of Two Workday Dresses #feminism

So close, yet worlds apart.