Ex-CEO Chanda Kochhar ‘Shocked’ As ICICI Bank Decides To Sack Her Post Enquiry Report

An independent inquiry conducted by Justice (retired) BN Srikrishna on Wednesday concluded that former ICICI bank Chief Executive officer Chanda Kochhar had violated the private lender’s code of conduct.

The bank and Chanda Kochhar were under scrutiny after reports came out that the bank had given Rs 3,250-crore loan to the Videocon group in 2012. After the loan was sanctioned, Videocon Chief Executive Officer Venugopal Dhoot allegedly provided crores of rupees to NuPower, which was a company founded by Chanda kochhar’s husband Deepak Kocchar.

Chanda in October resigned after questions were raised about the said loan given to the Videocon group.

Following the judgment by Justice BN Srikrishna, Chanda was disappointed and shocked with the bank’s decision as she had not been given a copy of the inquiry report that found her guilty of violating the private lender’s code of conduct.

The bank said Kochhar’s resignation would be treated as “termination for cause” after the inquiry report said there was lack of diligence on her part regarding annual disclosures. The bank not only sacked her but has decided to stop the payments of unpaid benefits, including bonus, to Kochhar and retrieve all bonuses paid between April 2009 and March 2018.

However, Chanda claimed that she had not received the copy of the report. “I reiterate that none of the credit decisions at the bank are unilateral. ICICI is an institution with established robust processes and systems which involve committee based collective decision making with several professionals of high caliber participating in the decision making. Hence the organisation design and structure obviate the possibility of conflict of interest.”

ET NOW on Twitter Exclusive | Chanda Kochhar reacts to Justice Srikrishna enquiry report. Says “I am utterly disappointed & shocked by the decision. I have not been given a copy of the report. I reiterate that none of the credit decisions at the bank are unilateral.” Read her full response here:

Chanda, who has been serving the bank for 34 years, also added, “I have never shied away from taking tough decisions whenever required to be taken in the best interest of the organisation. This decision from the bank has caused me immense hurt and pain.”

H/T: Scroll