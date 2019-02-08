Everybody At Some Point Of Their Life Has Had The Feeling Of Being Judged: Actor Maanvi Gagroo

Within a week of its release on Amazon Prime, director Anu Menon’s web series Four More Shots Please has received some pretty mixed reviews but what is being loved is the acting by the four leading ladies, especially Maanvi Gagroo’s portrayal of Siddhi Patel.

In a recent interaction that she had with The Indian Express, she talked about her character, being a part of an all-woman team and how women-oriented content is slowly but surely leaving its mark.

Here are the excerpts:

On relating with her character Siddhi Patel

In terms of my relatability to the character, physically, I am not under confident and I love making new friends. Siddhi is a little conscious because that has been drilled into her as a child. She is not good enough for her mother and she has constantly craved that validation from people. That is something I didn’t relate to, but at the same time, I related to that feeling of being judged. Everybody at some point of their life has had the feeling of being judged.

Also, I have a huge group of female friends and I value that friendship. So that way it is very relatable to me.

On bonding with co-actors Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, and Sayani Gupta

All four of us knew that we need to have a good, healthy relationship outside the set for it to reflect on screen. Baani and I instantly connected somehow, from day one of the workshop. She is very protective of me and I love her. With Kirti, I didn’t like her initially but when we started shooting I became very fond of her. Even she told me that she thought I was weird and rude. Now we laugh about it.

Sayani was the last one to get cast. But we have a lot of mutual friends and we got along really well. The best part is even when any of us had issues, we talked about it and cleared it out. Our communication is so strong. Right now, we all have a WhatsApp group and we are extremely active on it.

On being in an all-woman team

Not only is the cast female, but the crew is also female – our director, both our showrunners, the producer, our writer, dialogue writer, DOP, editor, there were so many of us. It’s obviously a different experience. I was worried that everybody would be yelling and our hormonal cycles will be clashing (laughs), but nothing like that happened. We had a ball and became very comfortable very early in the production.

I feel very good when I meet hard-working, intelligent women and get to work with them, I feel like this is our tribe!

On the reach of women-oriented content

I firmly believe that art imitates life. As a society, we are growing. There are so many conversations happening which didn’t happen 10 years ago, about feminism, representation of women in media. And because of these, people are also changing. So, there is more openness to such kind of content.

But I feel there is still a long way to go because we still end up seeing things as “female-centric”. We don’t call movies “male-centric”, so we need to understand that ultimately they are all stories. Some stories will have a male protagonist and some will have a female protagonist.

Before Queen and The Dirty Picture, there were just five-six movies where you had a female protagonist. Even globally, there was Bridesmaids which did well. There was Ocean’s 8, series like Girls and Orange Is The New Black. Now we, as Indians, are watching a lot of global content. So, I think one section of the society is ready and gradually it will spread to other parts as well.

H/T: The Indian Express