Every Decision Comes With A “Oh But I’m Fat”… So Then What: Actor Rytasha Rathore On Body Image

Breaking several ridiculous stereotypes, Rytasha Rathore, the lead actor of Badho Bahu, recently took to Instagram to talk about her weight and the tricky emotional and mental phase she is in.

The perception of people judging the aesthetics of their own body or being judged by others is pretty much a standard that has been set by society. But the idea of a woman being pencil thin and having Barbie doll proportions is an image that needs to be changed, with acceptance for who you are.

With her refusal to be ashamed of her size, Rytasha has been an inspiration for women dealing with body-image issues all over the country for a while.

In her recent post on Instagram, Rytasha shares, “All my life I’ve been controlled by the fact that I’m not thin. I’ve allowed it to take over every aspect of my life – from how I feel my family views me, to the way I interact with the opposite sex and the way I approach my work and ambitions. Every decision comes with a “oh but I’m fat”… so then what?”

Here’s her full post:

Picture Credit: India Today