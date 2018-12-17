Every Decision Comes With A “Oh But I’m Fat”… So Then What: Actor Rytasha Rathore On Body Image
Breaking several ridiculous stereotypes, Rytasha Rathore, the lead actor of Badho Bahu, recently took to Instagram to talk about her weight and the tricky emotional and mental phase she is in.
The perception of people judging the aesthetics of their own body or being judged by others is pretty much a standard that has been set by society. But the idea of a woman being pencil thin and having Barbie doll proportions is an image that needs to be changed, with acceptance for who you are.
With her refusal to be ashamed of her size, Rytasha has been an inspiration for women dealing with body-image issues all over the country for a while.
In her recent post on Instagram, Rytasha shares, “All my life I’ve been controlled by the fact that I’m not thin. I’ve allowed it to take over every aspect of my life – from how I feel my family views me, to the way I interact with the opposite sex and the way I approach my work and ambitions. Every decision comes with a “oh but I’m fat”… so then what?”
Here’s her full post:
All my life I’ve been controlled by the fact that I’m not thin. I’ve allowed it to take over every aspect of my life – from how I feel my family views me, to the way I interact with the opposite sex and the way I approach my work and ambitions. Every decision comes with a “oh but I’m fat”… so then what? What do I do? Do I just suck it up and face the facts? Do I hit the gym hard and make serious lifestyle changes to be more like the person I wish I was? I won’t lie to you, Badho Bahu was probably a one off chance for an actor who looks like me. But it gave me the confidence in my craft and made me believe I’m a good leader and that I’m made for great things. But the journey since it went off air? Well I’m back to being the same fat girl who gets audition calls only for roles which require some such thing. As if fat women can’t be anything other than funny, clumsy, maternal or the best friend/sister of the lead. No. I refuse to believe that and I refuse to settle. I’ve put on 4 kgs in the last 3 months. Am I proud of myself? No. Am I motivated to lose it? Nope. Do I feel good about myself? Not in the least. And it sucks that something like weight can affect a person so much. I am more than this body as I have repeatedly told you and myself. We all are. But maybe I have to understand that in the profession I’m in – just maybe I have to conform. I’m really at a tricky place emotionally and mentally. All my self worth and confidence is being constantly tested by external factors. And I have to take care of myself. I’m far from perfect. But I’m so much more than “that fat actress” or “that funny girl”. That’s all… I just wanted to share with y’all where I’m at, what I’m going through. I hope all of you are in a better place. And if you aren’t, it’s cool…. I’m facing my demons and sharing them with the instaverse in the hope that that’ll bring me one step closer to being the person I want to be. If you read this far, thank you for sticking with me. Thank you for the constant and endless love and support. I love you and thank you for loving me. #Feels #Mood
Picture Credit: India Today
