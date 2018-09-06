Every Beautiful Picture I Took Holds A Struggle: Maral Yazarloo, Iranian Woman Who Travelled The World On Her Bike

Around the world in one-and-a-half years and a marriage along the journey – Iranian biker Maral Yazarloo-Pattrick has had an adventure-filled trip. The journey that began in 2017 ended on August 27, 2018.

Thirty-six-year-old Iran resident Maral landed in India 15 years ago and in those years she completed her education and established a successful career and lived a comfortable life in Pune. However, this well-settled life wasn’t soul-filling for her.

So, she took a sabbatical from her real estate firm in Pune and left with an Iranian flag in one hand and the Tricolour in the other — sans an itinerary or any hotel bookings to cover 64 countries on her bike.

She got on her sports bike and traversed 64 countries across seven continents. Her fiancé Alex joined her halfway through the journey and the couple tied the knot in November 2017 at Machu Picchu in Peru.

“Behind every beautiful picture I took, there was a struggle,” shared Maral with The Hindu as she recalled going through extreme weather conditions, language barriers, and the tiresome experience of driving constantly.

She carried only essential items with her that were needed to survive, which she said was the most eye-opening part as she lived without the luxuries she took for granted back home. She said, “Opening my eyes the next morning, happy to be alive, was the greatest gift.”

Sharing one of the hurdles along the way, she shared, “I was stuck for a month in Argentina, waiting for a boat to take me to Antarctica. A very nice couple took me in and took care of me. They refused to accept anything in return for their hospitality.”

Of the beautiful journey, travelling through Iran was the most special moment for her. She became the first Iranian woman to get permission to ride a bike through her homeland.

She named her trip ‘Ride to be One’ and, explaining the reason, she said, “I believe that everyone is made of one energy. If everyone believes that, there will be no war. Before undertaking this trip, I promised not to hurt any living being. I also carried garbage bags to ensure I did not pollute any country I travelled through.”

