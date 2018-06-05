Ever Heard Of Fishermen Bringing Back Plastic? It Is Happening In Kerala For A Cleaner Environment

Since the last 10 months, every time the fisherman community in Kerala goes to get a fresh catch, they bring back tonnes of plastic waste from the water. This is happening so that the water becomes plastic free owing to the sharp decline in fish output plus the degrading quality of fish.

The step was taken under Suchitwa Sagaram (Clean Sea) campaign with the aim of cleaning the waters. It was started by Kerala’s fisheries minister, J. Mercykutty Amma.

NETFISH-MPEDA Suchitwa Saagaram project in Kollam

“So far, they have removed 10 tonnes of plastic bags and plastic bottles and 15 tonnes of discarded nets, plastic ropes and other plastic items from the sea,” said Johnson Premkumar, the programme officer for training under the initiative. “Even though it is a small group of fishermen, they have freed the sea from 25 tonnes of plastic waste,” he added.

NETFISH-MPEDA Suchitwa Sagaram project- work flow- collecting plastic wastes from sea and its shredding

Till now 28 people from the local fishing community are involved in the programme and with the help of five trawlers, huge amount of plastic waste is brought back. It doesn’t just collect the non-biodegradable waste but also recycles them. The waste is fed into a plastic shredding machine and turned into material used for road surfacing.

H/T: The Indian Express