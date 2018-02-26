Even With Crimes Against Women On The Rise, Just 7.28% Women Are In The Police Force

The graph of the crime rate against women in the country has shown a disturbing spike in numbers with such incidents rising from 3,29,243 in 2015 to 3,38,954 in 2016. Amidst this bleak scenario, the percentage of women in the police force is merely 7.28%, as disclosed by government data.

Their numbers are the lowest in Naxal-hit Telangana with a mere 2.47% women police and next is the militancy-affected Jammu and Kashmir, where there is just 3.05 percent women in the police force in the sanctioned strength of more than 80,000 police personnel.

In Uttar Pradesh, the country’s most-populous state, the police force only has 3.81 percent women. It has a sanctioned strength of around 3,65,000 personnel. The same can be seen in women in police forces in Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Meghalaya.

But some states ranked better than others with Tamil Nadu having the highest number of women police personnel and Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra and Goa too faired well as per the statistics. In the Union Territories, Chandigarh emerged as the one having the highest number of women personnel.

In other states and UTs, the numbers have been constantly declining even though they have been repeatedly requested for the creation of additional posts of women constables and sub-inspectors. They have also been directed to fill up any vacancies of the aforementioned posts by recruiting more women. The home ministry is also planning on increasing the strength of women in paramilitary forces and has taken a number of steps for the same, as an official said.

The official also disclosed that in the constable-rank personnel in the Central Police Reserve Force, women are soon expected to account for one-third of it and also to make up around 15 percent of the border guarding forces which includes Border Security Force (BSF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

H/T: The Quint