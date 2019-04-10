Even When It Feels Like It’s You Against A Hundred, Stand Up For Yourself: Actor Saloni Chopra

“This world is designed in a way to constantly make you feel like you’re not enough. From the beauty industry to class systems to luxury lifestyle blogging and even the most subtle of our deeply injected realities like bank loans, credit cards, mortgage – everything, is designed to 1. Give you a sense of accomplishment… like ‘you belong here’, and 2. That you’re never going to be enough. You’ll be in this cycle, forever.”

Like always, actor Saloni Chopra is bang on when it comes to explaining the deeper realities of life and the world we live in. Known for her honest words, Saloni has always questioned the double standards of society and how it affects the psyche of an individual. In her recent post, she perfectly phrases the internal conflict we all deal with- whether we belong where we are and are we enough?

“It’s tricky, it’s messy, and if there’s just one thing you take away from me today… it’s to stand up for yourself. No matter what you do – never stop standing up for yourself. Even when it feels like it’s you against a hundred, stand up for yourself,” she said.

She also stressed on the fact that we all, sooner or later, give in to peer pressure and do things because ‘everyone’s doing it’. She advises that it “doesn’t mean you have to do it too. That’s peer pressure, it’s bullying, and if it feels wrong, say no.”

“When the world is making you feel like you’ve done something wrong and this is your fault – stand up for yourself. When you think they’re being unfair, and you deserve better – stand up for yourself. When you’re expected to do things just because there’s power abuse and you think you don’t have a right – stand up for yourself,” she wrote. “When you’re being told to stop standing up for yourself – is when you damn well stand up for yourself.”

Her words give us something to ponder on, don’t they?