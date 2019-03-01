Even Kartik Aryan’s Hair Can’t Salvage Luka Chuppi’s Confused, Boring Treatment Of Live-In Relationships

Luka Chuppi has five songs, but all of them are remakes or remixes of older, already existing, played-to-death tracks. Unfortunately, the same can be said of the film’s plot as well.

The film wants to be about live-in relationships and how the mere idea of it sends our society into a tizzy because of the un-sanskari-ness of it. The film wants to be about live-in relationships, but it’s not. It’s about a young couple wanting to date a little and live a little before getting married. The live-in part is just a gimmick. And even if it weren’t, this movie is five years too late. It’s 2019, the world is going to hell, and we have somewhat accepted the fact that two adults can live together with or without getting married if they want.

Luka Chuppi is based in Mathura and Gwalior, where live-in is definitely not as normalised as it is in, say, Delhi or Mumbai, but that is still not reason enough for this film to exist. Guddu Shukla (Kartik Aaryan) and Rashmi Trivedi (Kriti Sanon) meet at the local cable news office and fall in love within the span of one song. Guddu wants to marry Rashmi, but she wants to live-in first, even though her father (Vinay Pathak) is the head of Sanskriti Raksha Manch, and wants to beat up anyone who dares to fall in love in Mathura.

Their friend Abbas (Aparshakti Khurana) comes up with a plan that will only work (until it doesn’t) in a movie, where they move to Gwalior for 20 days on the pretext of an assignment and live together. For Guddu and Rashmi, living together is all sex and romance, and none of the frustrations that come with running a household touch them, because it’s only 20 days in a movie. At the end of it all, they decide, obviously because sanskar, that they want to get married. Before that can happen, their families find out and they pretend to be married, and, well, you know how it goes from there. Not only is the story highly predictable and insipid, the makers told you all of it in the trailer.

It’s unclear what director Laxman Utekar wants to show through this film. Is it the fact that living together before marriage is okay, or that living together without marriage is okay? Because he shows the former while explicitly telling you the latter. Kartik is given an impassioned speech in the end about what the youth wants today and how they don’t want their life to be dictated by the moral police. But it felt like this speech was there only to score brownie points and because you can’t not have Kartik deliver a monologue, no matter how clumsily written.

The writing of the film is so stale that even an actor like Pankaj Tripathi can’t elevate it, let alone Kartik and Kriti, who have yet to act through an entire film. They look stunning, completely out of place in a city like Mathura or Gwalior, but that’s about it. They romance their way through the screen time that should have been allotted to maybe explore other, more interesting aspects of the film – the small towns, the families made up entirely of characters, the progressive towards one bahu but dismissive of another mother-in-law. Anything would have been more interesting than watching two gorgeous people sing remixes to each other.

The film will make you laugh in some parts, which will make you momentarily forget its mostly illogical storyline. But it will still not be enough to justify Guddu and Rashmi’s desperation to take saat pheras when they are consumed by guilt for deceiving their families. Why didn’t they just go to the court? Why was this film so selectively woke? We will never know.