Even If We Are Pregnant Or Have To Look After Our Sick Child, We Have To Work To Survive: Women Laborers

It was when Devyani was seven months pregnant that the village doctor gave her the final warning that she either take rest from work or risk losing her first child. Being a migrant laborer, Devyani knew the stakes of taking time off work, but for the sake of her unborn child, she took a break. By the time her daughter was one-month-old, driven by her poverty, she had no choice but to start working again. But now, it was with her newborn baby resting on a piece of cloth as she worked on a construction site, forced to expose her child to the same pollution and dust that had been affecting her health as well.

Unseen and unheard, Devyani is just one of the millions migrant women laborers in India who have zero access to any facilities or policies that would improve their deplorable condition. While it is easy to imagine what their life is like, IWB set out to know these women laborers who work tirelessly from morning to noon to earn a meager income for their survival and learned that they are battling many more issues than we can imagine.

Devyani with Jhanvi

It was on this search that we met Devyani and her now six-year-old daughter, Jhanvi, who were both working at a construction site in Jaipur. Hailing from Bihar, she and her in-laws are all migrant laborers- which means no proof of employment thus they don’t have any right to maternity leave, childcare facility, or other benefits. On enquiring about whether Jhanvi goes to school, her mother said, “We are migrant laborers, madam. Yaha se waha karte rehte hain, we don’t have a fixed home. No school allows a kid to study nor does my income allow me to put her in a school.”

Devyani doesn’t want her daughter to work but Jhanvi, accompanying her mother to work every day, tries and helps her out every day by carrying a stone or two. “She just copies whatever I do, how many times can I scold her, she has to stay with me after all nahi toh kaha rahegi maa ke bina,” Devyani said, as Jhanvi peeked at me from behind her mother.

“Arey madam, every woman does it. I am 67 and my daughter is in another state, and she too is carrying her child to the construction site, no matter the pollution or the danger of injury in such places. It is either living with the fear that my kid is all alone at home or the relief that he is at least in front of my eyes. Even if we are pregnant or have to look after our sick child, we have to work to survive,” said another laborer, Sheila, with anger evident in her tone as she looked over my shoulder.

“Here comes our thekedaar and he will definitely tell us off for talking to you for just a minute. Can you imagine the colourful words he must throw at the women here who take like a second to look after their kids? Jhanvi here injured her hands the other day, her mother’s legs are all swollen up because some bricks fell on her but still they are here, right? Still working, have to survive after all,” she said, turning to her work. As she had predicted, her thekedaar asked me to go away, saying ‘yeh toh mazdoor hain, kismat mein hi mazdoori likhi hai.’

Sheila

As I was leaving the site, I was approached by one of the workers there who pointed out another construction site at some distance. “Beta, if someone is even ready to listen to their plight, I am hoping there will come a day when the government will finally notice our existence,” he said with a sad smile.

Entering the second site, I stopped at the gate to chat with a young woman sitting outside a makeshift brick house with a small girl in her lap. On talking to her, I learned that her name was Mala and she took half the day off as her three-year-old daughter, Lakshmi, was not well.

Mala with her daughter, Lakshmi.

“Day before yesterday, I was at work as usual and as you know, how curious kids are, she lit a fire and accidentally burned her hands. My husband and I both work here, we only came to know about it in the evening after we returned home. By then she already had a very high fever. Yesterday, I gave her medicine and had to leave for work but when I returned her fever had spiked further, so that’s why I am taking an off today,” she shared. “Normally, she stays at home alone till my seven-year-old son comes back from school. ”

Here too the fear of the thekedaar reigned, as he had already warned Mala that if she continues to take time off work, he will assign someone else to her post. “Maa hoon, how can I just leave my kid when she needs me right now?” she questioned. With Lakshmi squirming in her embrace, bothered by the sun shining right in her eyes, Mala took off towards her home.

Noticing another female worker standing nearby, listening to my conversation with Mala, I beckoned her over. When I asked if she too feels that working conditions are that bad for women workers, she said, “Some construction sites build makeshift brick houses for us to rest, like this one here, some make temporary toilets for us, and that’s more than we hope for. We are hired by contractors who promise that they will pay us good wages but they never stick to their words, so we have to hunt for a job elsewhere.”

Then she took me to a small tent under a tree and introduced me to her two-month-old boy. “Apart from these meager facilities, how do you manage to breastfeed him throughout the day?” I asked.

“Ab sabke samne hi karte hain. I can’t constantly leave work to look for a place to breastfeed my child. I am forced to ditch my shyness instead as feeding my child is a priority for me,” she said.

While changing the life of every single woman laborer may seem like a daunting task, we can take a step towards making their life a bit easier. Indian Women Blog has initiated a petition to the Ministry of Women & Child Development, Ministry of Human Resource Development, Prime Minister’s Office, which addresses the need of installing Mobile Crèches for children at the worksites.

You can help women laborers be tension-free while they work as they would be assured that their kid is being fed and looked after in the mobile crèches, by signing our petition.

Sign the petition here.