Even Boys Who Join The Church Get Sexually Exploited By Higher Authorities, Says Sister Mary Chandy

Nanma Niranjavale Swasthi- an autobiography written by Sister Mary Chandy, reveals the 45 years she spent as a part of the congregation of the Daughters of Presentation of Mary in Chevayur, Calicut. Published in 2012, the book also sheds light on the continuous cycle of sexual abuse and the constant misuse of power that takes place in such Catholic convents.

In an interview with Firstpost, 72-year-old Mary Chandy, who runs a children’s home for around 40 children in Kerala, talked about the struggles those within the institution face. Like, as per the rules of the church, if a nun leaves the Church, all her property is seized by the institution.

“The Church ensures that this property will not be given back if the nun decides to leave the Church. They make us sign a contract. From then on, we are left with no option to claim anything even though we deserve it. No proof of these transfers will be there,” she shared. “Constitutional rights and laws don’t apply to us. There is no right left to question. They will include it in the contract, that this can’t be questioned. Even if you question this before becoming a nun, you have no right to claim your property. That is how it works in the Church.”

She also shared how, during the counseling sessions between a priest and a nun or students, “all the untoward things that can happen to a person, happen.”

“Boys who enter the seminary to learn, who would be 15 or 16, do not know much things about the world. They come in contact with the priests in the seminary, once they reach class 12. These boys routinely get sexually exploited by the higher authorities, by priests. Not all of them would be in a position to oppose it, most of them may not be courageous enough to resist the exploitation. If they speak out, they will be threatened that their family will be wiped out. That is the threat. Nobody will speak out of this fear,” she said.

Currently, nuns in Kochi are protesting against a bishop at Ernakulam, who has been accused of rape and demanding justice for the victim. As per Mary, “they should have stepped out and spoken much earlier. They should have opposed it from the beginning.”

“These protests by the nuns are happening for the first time. They may have to face all sorts of difficulties because they are out protesting. People like PC George don’t know what really happens in a nun’s life. George is an elected MLA. If it was George’s daughter or sister who is sexually assaulted, would George make the same statements? Will he watch it? Will he succumb to the threats by the priests and the Church? He won’t do that. He only cares about money and power. That is how petty he is,” she said.

“If a higher authority had warned an abusive priest before, no other priest would dare to do the same thing to a nun. These priests take it for granted. They continue to exploit. They live thinking that they will be protected by the Church. The churches have turned into business centers. Kerala was an exception. If this continues, even churches in Kerala will too be turned into business centers. If this protest can’t make any difference, there is no meaning in anything,” she added.

She recounted how nuns are restricted from talking to each other and even if they face any mental stress, they are not allowed to open up about it to another nun.

“Women can’t talk to each other inside. When I was part of the Church, I was restricted from talking to other women. If I talk to a nun more than three times, I would be warned. I was not allowed to meet two nuns who were on their death bed. I wanted to meet them but I couldn’t. This was at Sulthan Battery SH Convent. I questioned them, they told me they can’t talk. They were very close to me. That is how it works.”

