Even After GST Exemption, Sanitary Napkins To Get Cheaper By Just 1.5-2.5%

It was expected that sanitary napkin prices would reduce by 12% following their exemption from GST but the price reduction will only be marginal in the absence of input tax credit (ITC).

The Feminine and Infant Hygiene Association (FIHA) had demanded that ITC should be provided on sanitary napkins but the government in refusing to give in. So, now large organized players are working on reducing the product prices by 1.5-2.5 percent. The new prices will come into effect once the GST notification is issued.



FIHA said, “While it was well intended, this decision is unlikely to achieve the objective for which it was designed — to make this essential category more affordable to consumers. The exemption of the finished product of sanitary napkins from GST effectively denies ITC to companies manufacturing in India. As a result, in order to offset the loss, the companies will not be able to pass any significant benefit to the consumers.”



FIHA also said if all these manufacturers get ITC then they will be able to pass on the benefit to customers as well. But now the difference in tax paid by a manufacturer would be around 1.2 percent.



“Although large corporates are manufacturing these pads, non-levy of GST on the outward may not increase the prices effectively as wrongly understood, as the cost of unutilized ITC would be lesser than the GST charged on outward sale price, ie @12 percent. The rationale lies in understanding the math of costs involved, value-addition by the manufacturer, ITC available — which may not be available if the outward GST is exempt — and consequently the tax absorbed to be passed on to the customer. Therefore, taking these combinations, a buyer may still land up paying lesser GST eventually (ie, the absorbed unutilized credit) than the levy on outward sale charged by the seller,” explained Grant Thornton India partner, Suresh Nandlal Rohira.



For small- and medium-sized players, imports could become cheaper, which would make it uneconomical and difficult for domestic manufacturers who have taken loans to set up such facilities. “If the government’s intention is to usher in better hygiene for females, this is a half-hearted approach,” said a manufacturer.

