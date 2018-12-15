Esther David On Her Latest Novel “Bombay Brides” And The Indian Jewish World That It Brings To Life

Esther David published her first novel, The Walled City, at an age that isn’t conventionally considered idle to start a new career. However, not only did David absolutely shatter that stereotype by writing a successful novel at 50 but also made it clear that she is not backing off or stopping any time soon.

Recollecting how things turned out in her favour, she shares, “I was not sure if it would work, but it did. And suddenly there was an explosion when it was translated into French, and I was introduced to a lot of people. That I came from Ahmedabad was surprising, as most people thought Jews are in Bombay. I realised that very few Indian Jews had written about their community, the little there was it was by foreign Jews.”

Thus, David has taken upon her shoulders the task to chronicalize the life of Indian Jews, a quaint small section of India’s population that always manages to leave everyone intrigued.

Thus, David’s second and the latest novel Bombay Brides is based in Shalom India Housing Society, Ahmedabad. The block A of Shalom is inhabited entirely by Jews, while Block B is inhibited by a mix of other communities. It is a fictional society fashioned out of similar housing societies in Mumbai.

Explaining why she decided to set the novel in Ahmedabad, David says, “I believe in what RK Narayan said, that you write about what you know best. All my novels and books are set here.”

Marriage is one of the central themes in her novel that binds all the stories together. Thus, characters in the novel are seen matchmaking and also moving to and fro from one city to another for perspective alliances. In fact, this is how the novel got its title.

David explains, “In the 1850s, a lot of young Jewish men moved from Alibaug to Ahmedabad, as part of the British services. And when it was time for them to get married, they started looking for brides in Bombay. Soon Jewish women from Bombay were moving to Ahmedabad. Today, many Jewish women in Ahmedabad are from Bombay.”

The book also gives us a sneak peek into the culture and tradition of Bene Israel. It is a community of Jews which is unique for its amalgamation of Jewish and Marathi mannerisms, a community that prays Prophet Elijah and speaks fluent Marathi.

Speaking on the religious angle of the novel, David shares, “Prophet Elijah is a relatively new entry in my life… since the last 15 years. Jews across the world are not allowed to worship any idols or posters or pictures. Indian Jews are the only ones who do. It’s believed that he used to be in Haifa, Israel and on his way to heaven, he passed through India, leaving a mark on a rock in Alibaug. There are several stories about him in the Torah, the Jewish Bible.”

However, the heart of the novel lies in all the women’s stories that it has to tell. For instance, there is the story of Ariella and her husband who had a dream life in Israel until they decided to move back to Ahmedabad. The story of Golda, an exceptional musician, is particularly moving. She is seen leaving her controlling husband when he tries exercising force on her for singing in public.

David says that the stories which have been assimilated in the book do not concern anyone in particular but rather the entire human condition in general. Like she shares, “I’m always on the side of the women. I structured the stories around the human condition… how difficult it’s getting for women to try to keep a profession. They’re all highly educated – music and education are a big part of Jewish upbringing – but the rituals and traditions are quite strict,” she says. “In fact, with any religion, it’s the women who preserve traditions. How do they cope? With every character, I created a situation where I have tried to solve some such problem.”

