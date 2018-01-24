Equality Is Not A Concept But A Truth: SRK In His Crystal Award Acceptance Speech On Women’s Rights

Speaking about courageous acid attack survivors and gender equality, Shah Rukh Khan gave a powerful acceptance speech on power dynamics at the Crystal Awards organised by the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Monday evening.

Shah Rukh has been honoured with the Crystal Award for his ‘leadership in championing children’s and women’s rights in India’ and used the platform to talk about acid attack survivors and the role of women in his life.

Being the charmer that he is, Shah Rukh started the speech on a light note and had everyone hanging on to every word he said after that.

“Courage can catalyse victimhood into heroism,” he said talking about his interaction with acid attack survivors and how it changed his life. He also said, “To disfigure a woman by throwing acid on her face is, to me, one the basest, crudest acts of subjugation imaginable. At the source of it lies the view that a woman does not have the right to assert her choice. And yet, each of the women I met, I found within them, the courage to move on with their lives and to reject the idea of victim-hood.”

He is of the belief that whatever was done to acid attack survivors couldn’t hamper their spirit at all and only made them braver and stronger. He thinks that it’s their courage that catalyzed their victim-hood into heroism and it is solidarity rather than charity that would eventually empower them even more.

He also talked about the access to power and its use. He said, “You think things get in its way but actually it is the power getting into the way. We, the powerful, need to get out of the way, and break open the access to the resources.”

Talking about all the important women in his life, he expressed his gratitude to all of them, saying, “I would like to thank my sister (Shehnaz Lalarukh Khan), my wife (Gauri Khan) and my little daughter (Suhana Khan) for bringing me up well and teaching me the value of requesting, sometimes imploring, and may I add, sometimes even begging a yes from a woman instead of forcing it upon her.”

Although, the speech was short the impact that Shah Rukh left behind was certainly huge and powerful.

Watch him deliver the speech here:

Srk Speech In Davos 2018 Srk Received “Crystal Award” For His Charity In Davos 2018 First Indian Actor And Making India Proud Globally With This Achievement

