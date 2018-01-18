Entries From Two Indian Kids Selected To Be Featured In NASA’s Artwork Calendar 2018

Ever wondered what the similarity is between a child’s imagination and an astronaut’s aspirations? The answer is simple: They know no bounds. That is also perhaps the intention behind NASA’s artwork calendar contest. To our utter joy, entries from two Indian kids, after successfully beating numerous entries from 193 countries, have been selected to feature in NASA’s artwork calendar.

Initiated in 2016, the competition is for children within the age group of four to 12. Kaviya and K. Selva are the Indian kids who have beaten over 3,000 entries across the globe and have found a place in the calendar. They are both students of Shree Vidhya Mandhir, Pushpathur, in Palani (Tamil Nadu).

The entry sent by 11-year-old Kaviya exhibits a beautiful organic garden that can be accessed by the astronauts so that they don’t have to rely on pre-packed meals carried by them to space.

Selva, who also happens to be 11, showcases an imaginary area in space where he has all the essentials that she’d ever need, including her loved ones.

A report by The Better India says that “the goal of this venture is to have safe, reliable and cost-effective access to and from the International Space Station (ISS) and foster commercial access to other potential low-Earth orbit destinations.”