Entreprenuer Priti Rathi Gupta’s Tips To Parents For Instilling Financial Confidence In Young Girls

With an experience of almost three decades in the investments and trading domain and her passion for art and theater, Priti Rathi Gupta is now the Managing Director & Promoter at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Ltd.

An alumnus of Harvard Business School, Priti played a pivotal role in setting up the commodities business of the Anand Rathi Group. This dynamic woman with an entrepreneurial drive leads a team of 250 professionals operating in India and Dubai, serving in the areas of Commodity Trading, Currency Trading, Hedging, Forex Advisory & Consulting.

As fancy as all of this sounds, she is sure to charm you with her simplistic way of explaining the financial sector, sans the intimidating jargon! Priti talks about her work experience, life learnings, her entry in the media industry, and her advice for young investors. Excerpts from the conversation:

When you started out in 2004, how did you tackle and manage your company during a time when the commodities market was new to India?

So when we started out in 2004, the market was in a relatively stable environment, but it was the commodities market that was entirely new to the Indian public. Before that, the commodity exchange was banned. But from the time the ban was lifted, it was a great journey. We felt like pioneers operating in a modern market. The only challenge was that since it was a new market, we had to start from scratch and go through the learning curve.

I remember the initial months when I had to personally visit the massively unorganized mandis where most businesses ran without much accountability. So it was a huge task for us to to be able to streamline the trade for the commodity market. But overcoming the first few tumbling blocks set us on a wonderful journey, People in the up markets were already involved in doing Adat (Hindi word for the trading of commodities). So we introduced a more transparent, computerized platform for the market, which witnesses close to eighty thousand crores of volume every day. So the journey from infancy to this mature stage has been quite enriching.

You played a pivotal role in setting up the commodities business of the Anand Rathi Group. What were some of the leadership strategies that you adopted?

One thing I have always believed in is that as a leader if you want to set up a successful business, you need to get your hands dirty. We started with a team of five sitting in one room, multi-tasking, so there were times when I used to get on the system to actually make the trade, as well as do the research, meet the clients, talk to the exchange, etc. So in a few weeks time, I knew the entire business process in and out and once that was done, I started building the team. The two key things concerning leadership strategy, is open communication both upward and downward and encouraging others working for you to take on smaller leadership roles. I believe that delegating responsibility and authority is the greatest way a true leader can inculcate leadership within his or her team.

With the advent of AI, ML and Data Mining, have you envisioned any integration?

Yes, definitely! Our businesses are entirely tech-driven, and I do have some new plans in the pipeline as well. In fact, we are shortly going to start a financial literacy program solely for women. The tool we are going to adopt uses a lot of data mining to understand people’s interests, life choices, personal budgets, etc. AI comes into the picture to ease the work for anyone interested in investing. Conversational AI, ChatPod, etc. are the future concerning the market. These are something I am currently working on.

Please shed some light on the financial literacy program for women that you are working on.

So this is something that is going to help women across professions, work experience, lifestyles and age to invest in a very easy and simplistic manner. My realization has been that majority of women in our country have not been investing wisely. They do have great careers and academic qualifications, but when it comes to managing their own money, they somehow neglect it. Of course, there are exceptions to what I said, but they are few and far between. So I started working on a tool, which will assist them to start investing as soon as they start earning, a tool that will guide them on the basis of their pay scale, lifestyle, age, etc.

What are your thoughts on how Indian finance based startups, can take on well established global and Indian giants?

Well, I think it’s a very rough business to be in, finding a strong foothold is very hard. Because at the end of the day, you are relying on a fund for business growth and scalability. And that has been a challenge for us too. In the last two years, we have seen a lot of venture capitals drying up in the startup phase. However what I do feel is that if the idea is rock solid and so is your business model, the right way ahead is to focus on profitability.

So the question is how do you make money, and the answer to that has to be very clearly communicated to your investors. And once you and investors are confident about the way ahead, then it’s a great place to work in. You don’t need to be hazed by the so-called giants, just focus on finding your niche. For instance, in India, people are more comfortable doing business or banking in the offline mode, exploit that consumer behavior and make it your USP.

Could you outline the steps for the career growth of a fresher wanting to enter the commodity market?

Within the commodity market itself there are a lot of verticals a person can be in. You could be in research, or market analysis, or the trading desk, and of course there is the marketing or sales end of trade as well that a person could work in. The physical commodity market these days is a great place to be in. A significant chunk of the processes has been streamlined and computerized, warehousing has become regulated. But I would recommend to read and research about the market as much as you can before you get into this business. Though it is not rocket science, it definitely is very dynamic.

Do you think the commodity market can be introduced to homemakers as a work from home option?

I do not recommend active trading in commodities or stock through women. I personally ask everybody to stay away from the active intra-day live trading, because most people come in to make easy money, but it is more intimidating than just a simple process, so 9 out of 10 times people lose their money. But one thing I would recommend them is probably investing in the electronic form of gold. As far as your question of work from home, they could maybe be involved in research development.

It’s a known fact that women are, at times, embarrassed to be tagged as “ambitious.” With such an attitude that people carry, what was your mantra to succeed in this male-dominated business?

If you are an entrepreneur, whether male or female, it is always make it or break it, right. So you need to be focused and passionate from the word go. People will always assume that you don’t know stuff, or you are too much of a novice, or you do not have it in you to make it big. They will try ‘mansplaining’ things to you, take you for granted, etc. But I have always looked at these obstacles as a chance to prove them wrong through my deeds.

Success in my field depends on your skills and how you monetize on all your experiences. Also, I have realized that the best way to get experience is to ask for it, explore your options, don’t be apprehensive about doing something new and ask for help whenever needed. Another thing is women should learn to value themselves. I feel our biggest hurdle stopping us from growing is that we don’t evaluate ourselves. And that is a major thing we need to unlearn. I’ve learned the art of doing all that, and that’s basically my mantra.

Moving on to your passion for theater and arts, do tell me more about Ishka Films Private Limited.

I have always had this urge to do something in the creative field, but I guess pursuing the field of finance was in my DNA (laughs). But the urge to embrace creativity only got stronger, though I wasn’t sure which part of the arts did I want to get into. It was a relatively risky kind of business model. But I had done so much research in it that I knew, that there was a gap, a lack of content-driven cinema. To add to it, I could see the wave of ‘digital’ coming. That’s how I took up the task of making content which could be monetized digitally. So five years ago, I set up this company, which left my family quite appalled. At Ishka, we aim to do films which are path-breaking and have a longer shelf life.

How do you think art and the creative side to you has played a role in you being a successful businesswoman?

What I have realized is that the creative field in a way complemented what I do here in the financial sector. The latter industry is very formal and structured whereas filmmaking is an entirely uncharted form of living. And it actually helped me get some kind of out of the box ideas even into my workplace. For instance the idea for the women’s financial literacy tool that I spoke about earlier generated while I was involved in some assignment at Ishka. Whereas my business background has helped my filmmaking become very streamlined. So I think, I have got the best of both worlds, which complement each other really well.

What investment advice do you have to give to a corporate fresher, right out of college, who is just starting out to make his/her investment portfolio?

The first thing I would tell that person is that you don’t need to have a considerable amount of money. If you have no understanding of the market volatility, to be on the safe side, simply begin with old-school mutual funds. Another thing is to make investing a habit, a discipline. Invest in such a way that your present lifestyle isn’t hampered. Another thing is to be patient. Watch your money grow, but know that it takes time to yield higher returns. The situation is such that a savings account or FD will do you no good. You need to explore all other investing options.

Just to conclude, could you tell us how to do we teach young girls and nurture financial confidence in them? What are the conversations parents need to have?

A major aspect that all parents focus on is financial prosperity. We are educating our girls to build their careers and earn well. But not much focus is given to being truly independent. Our career charts are different from men. For instance, we take a break when we get married or have children, and that plays a major factor. But are making sure that we can manage and do well during those sabbaticals? And this is what parents should be talking about. How do we ensure that every penny that you earn is actually assisting you to earn more, where will your money earn the best returns? And the best way to teach is to let them explore the options on their own. They may lose some amount, but in the long run, it would reap a good yield.