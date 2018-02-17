Entrepreneur Priyanka Desai Is Using LinkedIn To Boost Her Startup Success

Priyanka Desai is on a mission to create quality content. Her journey as an entrepreneur is all sorts of inspiring. She fought all the hardships that came her way with great courage and rebuilt her company from scratch.

While talking about her startup, she says “At iScribblers, we combine content marketing and PR to improve a brand’s visibility. Using strategic guest posts, interviews, and organic mentions, we help our clients enhance their brand awareness.”

In this interview, we talk to her about many facets of content as she spills out some tricks of the trade.

Tell us about iScribblers’ journey.

In 2015, we started iScribblers, and six months after the inception, my father was diagnosed with cancer. I decided to take a break as I needed to be at home because of the grueling chemo sessions that my father was going through. Gathering my confidence again after one-year-break was one of the most significant challenges that I faced. It was difficult to build the strong team. I have a great team of 7 members now, all women team.

While hiring people what was the most important lesson that you learned as a startup?

Documenting everything and setting the vision clear is of utmost importance. One needs to cross-check or conduct reference checks before hiring a person. I learned this the hard way. I had hired a graphic designer, and things turned ugly within a month. So now, I keep a probation period of 3 months to see if they can work with us and get along with the team. If at all, things don’t seem to work out, then I help them in searching for a new job.

That’s a wonderful and generous gesture!

Any specific reason that you chose to form an all-women team or was it coincidental?

It was an absolute coincidence. But now I hire only women because I find it easier to work with them and there are no ego clashes. I don’t know if it’s right or wrong, but it seems to be working for me.

What helped you to restore your confidence after a year-long break?

Strong family support was the only thing that kept me going through all the tough times. I kept going to achieve success as I saw it as the only way to pay them back for their support.

What strategy helped you to become profitable within one year of starting out?

Sharing a lot of thought on leadership on different media channels and building a strong personal brand on LinkedIn helped me a lot in customer acquisition. LinkedIn has brought a revolution in the way we connect and network, and it has become my primary customer acquisition channel.

You are a very active LinkedIn member. Can you suggest some tips to build a personal brand on LinkedIn?

Sharing what you have learned and your insights and knowledge serves as an excellent PR tool. Posting about your learning is a great brand recall strategy. Most of the users are hesitant to share their knowledge given the amount of competition out there but sharing knowledge will only add up to it.

How do you empower yourself as a team leader?

I am an awful leader as I am pretty unorganized. But patience and delegation is the key to managing everything as a leader. The delegation, especially, is very important.

What are some of the lessons that you have learned as an entrepreneur?

Motivate yourself. This is the first and most important lesson that I learned as an entrepreneur. No one will be able to motivate you like yourself. One must keep a never-give-up attitude while treading the path of entrepreneurship. Lastly, value your internal as well as external stakeholders, i.e. your employees and your customers. A great team and happy customers are a recipe for success.

Do you feel that being a woman entrepreneur determined your journey in a certain way?

Not really, maybe because we work remotely with national and international clients. But in the beginning, we used to get paid really less. I think if there would have been a male founder in my place then the situation might have been different.

Currently, the content market is really crowded, but there’s a dearth of quality content. What suggestions will you give someone who wants to craft out a niche name in the market?

I will suggest finding out your niche and go to the top media outlets to get featured. It’s important to showcase your quality content out there. But you must have patience since it might take some time to create a name for yourself given the crowd out there.

What is your vision for the content market in future?

I guess content creators will have to focus on understanding their audiences better. There was a survey that said 65% of readers are visual learners. Content consumption habits of people are changing, and it’s imperative for content writers to try out different combinations of content formats and see what works the best for their audience.