Entrepreneur Patricia Survives Daughter’s Death, Troubled Relationship To Create Perfect Recipe For Success

Philosopher Lao Tzu said, “The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step”, proving his words true is Patricia Narayan’s inspirational entrepreneurial journey, that began with one small kiosk at Chennai’s Marina Beach, and got her across a distance of 30 successful years.



Greeted with unpleasant events at various turns in life, the woman held herself strong, and only bettered with unmoved determination. Awarded the ‘FICCI Woman Entrepreneur of the Year’ in 2010, in a conversation with IWB, Patricia shared the lessons she learned on the way from earning 50 paise a day, to having a substantial turnover today.

Throughout she stressed the importance of self-motivation and hands-on approach, but on being asked about the source of her strength, took her children’s names, “they are closest to my heart, and let’s talk now, for I’ll then be called by my son to taste the recipe he is currently experimenting in the kitchen”, she said..

Take us to the onset of your entrepreneurial journey, how did you keep the kiosk stand rock solid amidst the Marina waves?

When I got my kiosk stand permanently on the Marina Beach, I had little to no idea of the journey ahead. I was a puppet in the hands of time and situation, my personal life was bad, and I had absolutely no clue of what the future held. But the thing that I did know, and was completely confident about, was my will and determination, the two most important ingredients. I had nothing to lose, and that realization let me give everything I had into my initiative.

My kiosk served tea, coffee, and the very basic snacks, and the earning was bare minimum. Those days didn’t see the kind of competition that exists today. But irrespective of the time, one has to fight, and remember that it is all in the mind.

In the food industry, one has to deal with vendors at various levels, tell us a little about your sustained management strategy?

Coming from an upward middle-class family, I didn’t even know the ‘ABCD’ of food business. Speaking of the basics, poultry and dry commodities I wasn’t new to, but understanding the dynamics of the wholesale vegetable market, was far from being my cup of tea. And of course, there was no Google either, who could come in handy every time I had to look for resources or any ‘XYZ’ thing (she laughs).

What I have learnt, management strategy if you term it as, has come from the school of life, that taught me what no Business School could have. My determination, a strong will to find interest, and knowledge of the need to enjoy my work, helped me pave my way.

We read that your only help back then were two specially-abled people, is your now-extended team also as diverse?

Yes, they were the only two people I had by my side in the Kiosk. I remember teaching them the basics of tea, coffee, and sandwich making, things which they could do sitting on their chair itself. The potential they manifest is incomparable, but due to certain limitations, they can’t always continue for long. But irrespective, my soft corner for them will never lose its place, and today or tomorrow, my team will always have space for them.

You are one of the most inspiring Food Entrepreneurs across India. A piece of advice to the Women in Restaurant Business today?

Women are the heart of the family, and are blessed with an innate sense of regard for food, and flair for cooking. When I took to commercial kitchen 30 years ago, the common attitude was “Women are meant to be in the home kitchen, and commercial space will only be handled by men.” I am glad that the scenario is changing and that we have today what you call ‘Women Food Entrepreneurs’.

The most important thing women who wish to take up “food business” should remember is that don’t look at food as a business and you’ll not have to work for a day. Women are said to know and feel the importance of food, and they can nurture it like how they would their own child. But having said that, food industry is no cake-walk, be conscious of what you are choosing, and know how to play with time, for you’ll have to be ready with a platter all the time!

And now we’ve got curious to know about how your day unfolds?

I mainly handle the corporate kitchens, which open for breakfast at 7:30, and prior to that call for a good amount of preparation time. So my day would start at 4 am, followed by a one and half hour long car journey, which before you (like everyone else) get wide-eyed about, I thoroughly enjoy. For that time allows me to spend some quality time with my son. And then breakfast gets followed by lunch preparation, which then proceeds to dinner, and so I am not back home until 10-10:30 in the night.

The restaurant is now being managed and run by her son independently, and the team for the corporate kitchens too has evolved with time, and so things have eased up a bit, she told us. “My day now can start a bit late and end a little early.”

If we seek a pep talk from you (eager to!), what would be the keynote that you’d guide us with?

Never stop doing hands-on, whether it is the beginning, or the phase when praise starts coming your way, and even after having reached any and every pinnacle of success! You may be the leader, or a part of the team, the power of self-involvement and participation should never be underestimated. And this is not my pep talk to others, but my self-talk that I haven’t stopped listening and acknowledging to.

Also, be very cautious of where and when to compromise, regardless of the sphere of life.

We reckoned that you share a close bond with your son. Would you share with us the dimensions that speak of the mother-son strength?

Yes, my son is my strength. For me, my two children were my two eyes, and after having lost my daughter, he is all I have. My daughter’s accident news had left me emotionally paralyzed, and had he not held together the strings then, I wouldn’t have been able to come back ever. I didn’t want him to enter in this business, because I know what it takes, but call it destiny, he had to leave his Naval Job (which he’d taken up on my advice) and come back from London for good.

He’s a great learner, and is now successfully driving the business, and I am slowly taking the backseat.

Do you have any regrets in life?

I believe in being thankful to God, and not questioning him with whys and hows. I did everything that life demanded me to, and with the sole aim of providing my children with the basic necessities of life. But as they say, you can’t have it all, for long I have lived in the regret of not being able to give my children their mother’s time and presence that they deserved. The only source of contentment being that they were taken care by my parents.

But with the sudden demise of my daughter, that regret just took over me completely. Until today, I am helping myself heal.

Grandparents are indeed a blessing for any child. Was that the time when you saw your relationship mending with your Father?

He was upset with me because of my marriage, and remained for long, but the anger never affected his love for his daughter. He gave me and my family shelter when we didn’t have anywhere to go. On seeing me struggle, he first got concerned, and expressed the same to my mother, but my hard-work gradually made his anger fade away.

Even after having lived an abusive relationship for long, did you never consider separation?

No. Mine was an inter-religion love marriage, and the time then was very different than it is today. My husband was not a bad man, but his company and addiction forced him to make the wrong decisions. And to be honest, I am a person who fears conscience, and so I decided to do my job of a wife, and did everything that I had to. He died in 2002, and we weren’t living together then, but I was taking care of him by all means. Because all said and done, he was the father of my children.

Do you have any early memories of conversation(s) with your children regarding the quotient of respect in man-woman relationship?

I believe in respect for humanity, irrespective of one’s gender, caste, or levels of hierarchy. Children don’t need to be taught things, they learn from what they see their parents do. I have lived my words throughout life, and I am proud, and also relieved, that both my children absorbed it well. It needed me to be extra careful, owing to the habit of which, even today, my eyes always catch the faintest sight of wrong and dirt.

Be good to people, regardless of the position they’re entitled by the society.

What is your stress buster ritual?

Music and Travel. Where music finds a special place in my everyday routine and commute, traveling is something I look forward to and plan well. I have a group of 10-12 like-minded women friends, who share my love for travelling, and so where we don’t get to meet for months, we get-together for a quick 2-3 week travel trip every 4-5 months. And I am the geeky planner of those trips, so every time my daughter-in-law or grandchildren find me consumed in intensive Google-Research, they’d inform my son of his mom’s travel-mode and he’d come asking me, “so, where are you planning for now?” (she laughed away)

On digging a little more about her trips, we came to know that she explored Eastern Europe earlier this year, and South America before that, and will soon be switching on the Google engine again.

A dream that you’d perhaps want to pick up now, or you have in the course of time?

Oh, I have acquired various skills in the last decade, and all thanks to Google, the one who-knows-it-all (she remarked). I loved to make artificial flowers, and I did a course on that, and recently I was very fascinated with Paper Quilling Jewelry, so I self-learnt that as well. In her own words, “Once I decide I have to do a certain thing, I give all my heart and time to it, and that is what has kept me driving throughout.”

Lastly, with all the gone years, what would you write in a letter to your 17-year-old self?

“Fall in love, but don’t take decisions yourself. Believe in your parents, don’t ever go against them.”

And as we neared the end of our conversation, unintentional, we evoked memories of her daughter. Nothing but death is permanent, were her words. It’s been years, but grief knows no time. In memory of her daughter, they opened the Restaurant, Sandeepha, and also run an Ambulance that is assigned at the highway where her daughter met with an accident, “There has not been a single day when the ambulance is not called, and it can’t get more painful”, and the voices silenced.