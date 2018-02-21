Entrepreneur Meenal Sinha Tells Us How Shared Work Spaces Open Doors To New Opportunities For Startups

Co-working spaces are a new trend in India that is slowing sinking in every entrepreneur’s mind.

Meenal Sinha believes that ‘Business success is based on 4 struts: strong value proposition, efficient value delivery mechanism, convincing business presentation and a delightful experience.’

However, as we know, happy employees lead to happy customers. And, counting the happiness factor as the critical one, Meenal started a specialized commercial real estate marketplace Meetingandoffices.com to help entrepreneurs to put their foot to the floor.

You have been changing the way people look at and look for working spaces. How was the journey so far?

We are an aggregator for all shared office spaces. Mainly, we provide people with the flexibility that the traditional office market is lacking, whereas you can either co-share a space or rent one without any financial commitment.

Are entrepreneurs opting for more co-working spaces?

Not only entrepreneurs but also freelancers. When you’re working in a co-working space, you can meet like-minded people who will help you build contacts and the professional network.

How did the doors open up for you in this business?

I started in 2007 when this was a relatively new concept. At that time there were more business-center style office spaces for premium clients. I have seen the industry’s needs evolve as I continued with the job till 2013. That is when I came up with the business model of the space aggregator.

I strongly believe that for smaller companies and shorter durations, it doesn’t make any sense to invest in working spaces. Shared spaces also come with due flexibility where you can let your employees work closer to their homes and not spend productive hours in travel. It helps you save in qualitative and quantitative ways up to 30-70% of the cost that would be spent on office spaces.

What do you think is your competitive advantage as a shared space?

We are like an Airbnb for office spaces and meeting rooms. According to recent statistics, in the current market 1.2 million sq. ft. under shared office spaces accommodate approximately 16 million seats across India out of which 5 million are from Metro areas. However, out of the 1000 odd co-working spaces, only 300 are branded.

Our major competitive advantage is that we build the gap between people who are looking for spaces and owners.

Do you have particular criteria in mind when you suggest spaces or do you list down all the possibilities in the vicinity?

We make sure that we keep the needs in mind too. Because many websites list all the possibilities, and what makes us unique is that we look at infrastructural and capacity needs before suggesting spaces. There are also specific quality parameters that need to be met. I think our business is not just about the space but meeting a customer’s expectations. We analyze, check options, send people to check them and only then make a list.

You mentioned that Business success is neither incidental not unidimensional. What is your success idea?

What I mean is that you need to plan your success. You need a game plan instead of just diving into a business. A company doesn’t suddenly happen to you, there are multiple things related to any business. You need to keep all the dimensions and stakeholders in mind.

Where do you see the start-up industry moving?

There are fewer start-ups now, but the quality is improving. What happened a few years back is that people used to jump on new concepts without really understanding the challenges that come with it. Now people are more conscious about the strategies and market research instead of abruptly taking the plunge.

What is a more significant challenge? Building a start-up or keeping it going?

I would say starting up is quite easy, continuing the journey is what really matters. You need a lot of hard work and perseverance with a firm belief in your idea.

Picture courtesy: Wodrob Magazine