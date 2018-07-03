Entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Elected As Board Member To MIT, USA

Entrepreneur and biotech queen, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, who is the chairperson and MD of Biocon Ltd, has been elected to the board of trustees of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

The MIT corporation runs by the tenure system wherein about eight positions open up every year, for which the elections are held every spring. In that regard, Kiran is among the eight new full-term members, each of whom will serve a term of five years effective from July 1.

Kiran, on her election, said, “I look forward to contributing to this venerable institution’s continuous journey of making a meaningful difference in solving various challenges of the world. It is inspiring to be a part of this premiere research university, which is engaged in advancing knowledge, leveraging science and technology to address fundamental human needs for food, shelter, energy, transportation and social harmony.”

The Corporation of MIT and its committees are responsible for reviewing and providing guidance on strategic directions, approving annual budgets, exercising long-term fiduciary responsibility, approving the establishment of new degree programs or courses of study, approving degrees, electing the president as well as the other Corporation officers, and raising pertinent issues with them.

The corporation, the governing body of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, constitutes of distinguished leaders from among their alumni and alumnae Association, and from the wider world of academia, government, and business.

Kiran is a worldwide famous name for her contribution to the biotech field with Asia’s largest biopharmaceuticals company – Biocon. It’s mission is to make healthcare affordable and accessible through innovation and research.

Currently, she holds key positions in various educational, governmental and corporate organizations from the industry – including being a member of high-level expert committees of India’s Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and governing councils of institutes of the DBT, non-executive chairperson of the Association of Biotechnology Led Enterprises (ABLE), a non-profit pan-India forum representing the Indian biotechnology sector, and a member of the governing body of the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is also on the board of directors of the US-India Business Council (USIBC) and the board of trustees of the Keck Graduate Institute in Claremont, California, US. She has established a 1,400-bed medical centre in Bengaluru to deliver affordable cancer care to patients from all socio-economic backgrounds, and a non-profit research institute dedicated to treating a range of human diseases.

She has recently been ranked first in the Business Captains category on ‘Medicine Maker Power List’ 2018, an index of the hundred most influential people across the globe in the field of medicine, where she has been among the top ten continuously since 2015.