Entrepreneur Aanchal Saini Rents Us Some Ideas On How To Dodge Societal Pressures

Listen to yourself and do things your way is the mantra Delhi-based entrepreneur Aanchal Saini follows. Be it getting married at 26, as opposed to her father’s idea, or happily ignoring the petty downers by society, she has believed in carving the way her way.

After working as a lawyer for about seven years she made a shift to launch an online clothes-on-rent website Rent It Bae in the year 2016, that could give fashion lovers an opportunity to wear designers clothes at a minimum price. Aanchal’s idea got her family members involved in her venture too. Her husband Ricky Gujral (technology guru and ex-Google employee), her brother-in-law, Karan Gujral (operations and IT expert) along with a friend Amit Sharma (technology guru) joined her brand as co-founders.

We rented some management tips and ways to dodge societal pressures from Aanchal in a quick conversation. Read below to rent the ideas for free.

You made a shift from a lawyer to an entrepreneur. How is it coming along?

I started with Delhi Arbitration Centre which is an annex to Delhi High Court where I learned to organise things all by myself. Everything was documented in files and the environment was formal. While now it’s more informal. Lawyers are big-time tech-handicapped and since my journey as an entrepreneur has kicked in, I have started to understand the tech world. The biggest part of the shift was the initial financial crunch. It feels strangely different giving up the monthly salary.

You had mentioned earlier how questions like “You are 30, when do you plan to have a baby?” often made way to your ears. Is there an internal battle between doubts, confidence, and guilt due to the pressure of social demands?

Not really. I don’t think too much and don’t let these things affect me. I have always done things my way, the way I like. And, I know that whenever a woman chooses another path from the set norms, she is questioned. But I have always followed the idea that the choice should be yours, it might be right or wrong but it should be yours. A lot of credit for this goes to my upbringing. When I was getting married, I was 26, my father kept reminding me that I was too young to get married and it is time to focus on career.

Worst advice that you unfollowed?

Many. When I quit, I got suggestions like you shouldn’t quit and start a business. Work simultaneously and leave when business picks up. But I believe you can never do two things together. The focus has to be on one. I believe if you don’t leave one the other will never pick up.

Now that you’re working with your husband, is there anything new that you’ve discovered about him?

He is quite procedural at work, and am actually learning that from him. The good part is we’re both more of friends, so working together so far has been fun.



From left- Ricky Gujral, Amit Sharma, Aanchal Saini, and Karan Gujral Co-founders of Rent It Bae.From left- Ricky Gujral, Amit Sharma, Aanchal Saini, and Karan Gujral

As your work is like clockwork, what is your mantra of management?

So, our warehouse runs for seven days. They work in rotations and shifts. It’s teamwork, so if there is a bulk order and if we’re running short on time, I get on my toes and start doing things on my own. From packing to taking calls to steam ironing, I have said no to no work.

The mantra to management is that I always appoint one person to head the task. There has to be one leader, even for the smallest task. When a leader is assigned a work, the person makes sure it happens. It gives more sense of responsibility.

And, is there an online business strategy that has worked the best for you?

Because the clothes-on-rent idea is new and different from other e-commerce brands, we don’t have a set strategy to follow. Every day we come up with a new strategy. Some work and some don’t. What we really focus on is a good customer service. It gives the edge.

With numerous brands on board, how does the brand tie-up work?

Mostly collaborations. There are a few brands who collaborate because as our space becomes a recognition platform for them. Then, there are a few brands from whom we buy and sell them on our site. About 70% of the stock available on site is owned by us.

Size and fit is quite an issue when shopping online. How do you fix this issue?

We have western and ethnic clothes available in a size range. For western clothes, we don’t alter. And, for ethnic we have the custom option for our customers.

There’s a demand for plus size for western clothes which we are in talks to bring in soon.

How often do you revamp the collection and keep up with the trend?

We keep adding new stuff every 10-15 days.

Renting online is one of the sustainable ways of indulging in fashion. What are other things which you do that reflects your idea of sustainability?

At work, we make sure to use packaging that is reusable and can be used more than 10 times. We don’t use plastic, we use jute and cardboard. Besides that, personally, I donate my clothes, which are in fit condition.

Rent It Bae Team

What is your me time like?

My me time is when I am working. I love my work. This is my passion. I often visit the warehouse and start organizing. And, I love to watch movies late at night.

Wrapping up, does your brand contribute to any social cause?

We’re tying up with an NGO for women’s day. We will be preparing trousseau for underprivileged to-be brides. Users can also help by donating their ethnic garments which are in good condition. The campaign is called Spreading Joy of Fashion.