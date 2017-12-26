Entering Ujjain’s Mahakal Temple More Difficult Than Scaling Mt Everest: Amputee Arunima Sinha

Padmashree awardee, former national level volleyball player, and the first amputee to scale the Mount Everest, Arunima Sinha was recently denied entry to the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain.

She was stopped twice by the security personnel when she tried to enter the temple and was also mocked for her disability. This broke her down while she was arguing with them.

Arunima tweeted her disappointment and tagged Prime Minister and CM of Madhya Pradesh.

Arunima Sinha on Twitter मुझे आपको ये बताते हुए बहुत दुःख है की मुझे Everest जाने में इतना दुःख नहीं हुआ जीतना मुझे महाकाल मंदिर उज्जैन में हुआ वहाँ मेरी दिव्यंगता का मज़ाक़ बना । @PMOIndia @CMMadhyaPradesh

According to Hindustan Times, Mahakal Temple’s administrator Avdhesh Sharma informed that the disgraceful incident came to his notice through media reports. He said, “I have come to know about this from media reports. Arunima has not filed any complaint with the police or the temple administration.”

Baffled by the situation he showed his concern saying, “There is a ramp for the disabled and I will ask the security personnel why they stopped her. We are also checking the CCTV footage to identify the guilty.”

H/T: Hindustan Times