English Culinary Goddess Nigella Declared Vada Pav As ‘The Best Food Eaten In 2017’

Do you know who has been touring around aamchi Mumbai? It’s the culinary legend, Nigella Lawson.

The British chef has been updating her Insta feeds with pictures of the city and just like all of us, who visit the city for the first time and instantly fall in love with its charm, Nigella was swept off her feet, too.

Mumbai at night. My first time in this incredible city. Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station

Not only did the city’s beauty captivated her but she also declared Mumbaikars’ favorite food Vada Pav as ‘the best thing eaten in 2017’. Her caption read: Best thing I’ve eaten in 2017: the vada pav at Ladoo Samrat after the wonderful @nfpexplore Dawn Tour of Mumbai. Vada pav are unfeasibly light spiced potato patties, fried crisp in gram flour batter, to be squished into soft bread rolls.

Nigella had declared her love for Indian food a few years ago as well. She told Hindustan Times, “I’m a great fan of Indian food. But, it is now very difficult to isolate ingredients as being particularly Indian, because English food is so influenced by Indian food, thanks to our shared history. I’ve grown up with a lot of spices that I now find hard to isolate as Indian. But, I do have a soft corner for Indian breads.”