Engaging With Sexualities: 5 Short Films Initiate The Discussion On Gender And Sexuality

A war against the existing concepts of gender and sexuality is been waged through all forms of art. Engaging with Sexualities, consisting of five short films, aims to contribute to the revolution and take it further.

Produced by the Public Service Broadcasting Trust, the short films are all set to be screened at the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala which is to be held from July 20-24 in Thiruvananthapuram.

“The festival, a unique venture in India is being organized by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy for the Dept of Cultural Affairs, Govt of Kerala as part of its endeavor to catalyse a vibrant documentary and short film movement. The festival aims to map and reflect the exploding nature of the medium in its many facets of creativity and resistance,” says the Home page of the festival’s website.

Words and the way we use them have power and perhaps the films have been created focussing on the same potency of words. All of these five films either have an omnipotent narrator with a thought-provoking voiceover or the characters in the films talk directly to the camera.

While the voices in these films express their exasperation with the prevailing codes of gender and sexuality, they also subtly display the sheer power in the act of simply initiating a conversation. All the short films render a unique and individual take to the idea of gender and sexuality.

Anushka Shivdasani Rovshen’s film, Breathe, dwells on the deep recesses of the conditions of the human mind. The film approaches and explores the intersections between identity, sexuality, mental health. It further explores the different ways through which women negotiate their freedom and dignity. “It interweaves the stories of Swati and Ray, as they redefine the boundaries of intimacy, desire, and relationships,” says the website.

Navdeep Sharma’s A Safe Person to Talk To looks into the life of a trans character called YV. “Narrated through the voice of a young person from a progressive South Delhi school, straddling the binary worlds of genders, facing bullying and isolation, seeking and find safety, comfort and friendship in various ways, the Film demonstrates the importance of a supportive environment created by adult and peer allies.”

While the social networking sites provide YV with a safe haven for identity exploration, it is the strong support of the school counselor that dispels a lot of the confusion.

Anindya Shankar Das’s Zara Nazar Utha Ke Dekho “juxtaposes personal narratives of seeking love, against visuals of Indian public spaces, creating a complex picture.”

In the film, anonymous male respondents introduce a world that is ever present but seldom talked about. The film throws light on the importance of parks, cinemas, trains, bus stands and public grounds in the act of finding sexual partners.

Ajita Banerjie’s I’m Not There is a film on migration but with a twist. The film “explores the relationship between migration and one’s gender, and views migration as a journey that allows one to leave behind a self that they don’t identify with, and move to a new space, seeking a new identity.”

The film explores the story of Sunil Mohan, a trans man whose migration from Kerala to Bangalore helps him gain a better understanding of gender and sexuality.

Mitali Trivedi’s, Please Mind the Gap features Anshuman, a trans man. He narrates his story to the filmmakers in a style which is both humorous and poignant.