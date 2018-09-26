End Conflicts, Terror, And Hateful Ideologies, Says Sushma Swaraj At UN Meet

On Monday, at the Nelson Mandela peace summit at the UN General Assembly, External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj held nine bilateral meetings with counterparts from across the world, including Australia, Spain, and Nepal. She called on world leaders to work to end “conflicts, terror and hateful ideologies that are transcending borders”.

“Our world is still beset with conflicts, terror and hateful ideologies that are transcending borders and impacting our lives,” Swaraj said. “No one should be allowed to support terror or its perpetration.”

In the recent years, India along with US, Britain and France, has been trying to persuade a committee appointed by the UN Security Council to designate Masood Azhar, the head of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), as a global terrorist. India has asked that he should be prevented from traveling abroad, his assets to be frozen by member nations and his access to weapons denied.

“Our collective survival as a global family requires that the wisdom of pioneering leaders such as Mandela should remain as our moral compass,” Swaraj said at the summit. “We, Indians, consider Madiba (Mandela’s clan name used as a sign of respect) to be one of our own. We are proud to call him a Bharat Ratna — a Jewel of India.”

H/T: Hindustan Times