Empowering Sexual Assault Survivors, ‘Survivor Love Letter’ Is Providing Them Support To Go On
- IWB Post
- February 27, 2019
More often than not, survivors of sexual assault lack one of the most important things that is crucial for them to move forward in life with a positive mindset – support and empathy of people around them and the freedom to express themselves.
In an attempt to provide them that, Tani Ikeda in 2012 started a platform SurvivorLoveLetter, allowing thousands to write letters to self, to others and giving the message to survivors that not only are they believed, not only are they supported, but they are also loved. Tani Ikeda is an Emmy winning director who creates narratives, documentaries, music videos, and commercial films.
Here are a few letters from SurvivorLoveLetter:
Join us on Valentine’s Day 2/14 at 9am PST as we flood the internet with love for survivors of sexual assault. Write your own love letter to a survivor and use the hashtag #SurvivorLoveLetter
412 Likes, 6 Comments – Survivor Love Letter (@survivor.love.letter) on Instagram: “Join us on Valentine’s Day 2/14 at 9am PST as we flood the internet with love for survivors of…”
#survivorloveletter by @mia.mingus with art by the amazing @_saikick_ 💌 and coloring by @jessxsnow 💌 @survivor.love.letter was founded by @taniikeda ✨ happy birthday Mia! 🎂🎂🎂[Description: a stippled drawing of a queer Korean adoptee woman with a monstera leaf, wearing a large gold earring. Yellow background and lavender long hair. Handwriting along her hair reads text from Mia Mingus’s love letter: Dear Disabled Child Survivor, you will make it out of this. we will soar together in all our crip magnificence and gift eachother what we never had.”] Mia Mingus works toward disability justice. She is a part of @transformativejustice (a collective working towards building transformative justice responses to child sexual abuse) and says this about her love letter: “this is the love letter i wish i had had when i was younger. to know that i would make it out one day and to know that other queer disabled child of color (adoptee) survivors made it out too.” Our posters are available for free download at survivorloveletter.com ❤️❤️ #believesurvivors #miamingus #disabilityawareness #sdqtpoc #queerart #apia #signofresistance #artistsoninstagram
378 Likes, 5 Comments – Survivor Love Letter (@survivor.love.letter) on Instagram: “#survivorloveletter by @mia.mingus with art by the amazing @_saikick_ 💌 and coloring by @jessxsnow…”
“Dear Trans Sibling survivors, despite how they’ve tried to silence all our brilliance, we are STILL HERE”. This #SurvivorLoveLetter features @thedappermrjaden & his words 💌💌💌🏳️🌈 art and lettering by @jessxsnow ✨ Survivor Love Letter was founded by @taniikeda ✨ you can download this poster and others in big sizes at www.survivorloveletter.com ✨ [Description: A Star galaxy in the silhouette of Black trans boi smelling a bouquet of lilies. Blue, pink and white handwriting says: “Dear trans sibling survivor, despite how they’ve tried to silence all our brilliance, we are STILL HERE.” #SurvivorLoveLetter ] ✨🌈🙏 also check out the work of @mirror.memoirs – lead by @amitaswadhin, Mirror Memoirs centers the stories, healing and leadership of LGBTQI POC survivors of childhood sexual abuse.✨ Write your own love letter to a survivor and use our hashtag #SurvivorLoveLetter ✨ #believesurvivors #wontbeerased
554 Likes, 3 Comments – Survivor Love Letter (@survivor.love.letter) on Instagram: “”Dear Trans Sibling survivors, despite how they’ve tried to silence all our brilliance, we are…”
https://www.instagram.com/p/BpXVAeZhKjZ/
#SurvivorLoveLetter by @labamby, art by @beyon.wren.moor 💌 @survivor.love.letter was founded by @taniikeda for survivors of sexual assault to publicly celebrate their lives. Bamby Salcedo is a nationally recognized Latina trans activist & president of @translatinacoalition . @beyon.wren.moor is a cree/Ukrainian trans woman artist, musician, tattoo artist living in Pocumtuck (western mass). download our posters for free at survivorloveletter.com [Description: a silhouette of a trans Latinx woman with constellations across her face. Roses grow from her chest. Handwriting says: “Dear Trans Sibling Survivor, with tears, determination, heart and courage, you can overcome. Only you can give the gift of life to yourself.” ] Here is an excerpt from Bamby’s letter (Trigger Warning: rape/sexual assault) : “I hope that you also see and understand that you are a precious being, you are perfect just the way you are. You have been created to exist in this world and to live your life to the fullest of your potential despite the horrible experiences that you may have encounter when you were sexually assaulted. Please do not let any of your horrible experiences take you away from enjoying the life that you have been given because it is your life for you to live. Not to live it with pain and sorrow. I understand it’s a process, but please know that are so many people like you, like me, like us, who are encouraging each other to know and understand that we do not have to be slaves of the past. Our horrible experiences with sexual abuse and sexual assault should not dictate how we could live our lives. With determination, tears, heart and courage, we can overcome. I invite you to give the gift of life to yourself and liberate yourself from those chains that keeps us sick in our minds, in our hearts and in our soul. Please find the peace and healing that you deserve, because only you can give the gift of life to yourself. May our creator give you the strength to find the cure to the liberation of your soul.” – Bamby Salcedo #beyonwrenmoor #believesurvivors #queerart #transartist #wontbeerased #bambysalcedo
298 Likes, 1 Comments – Survivor Love Letter (@survivor.love.letter) on Instagram: “#SurvivorLoveLetter by @labamby, art by @beyon.wren.moor 💌 @survivor.love.letter was founded by…”
Dear Survivor, even when there is no one else, there is always you, the wind, the sun to hold you forever. #SurvivorLoveLetter by 💌 @shesanargonaut a queer indigenous survivor and artist. Join us tomorrow 9am PST as we flood the internet with love letters for survivors of sexual assault using the hashtag #SurvivorLoveLetter on twitter, fb, and instagram. Artwork by @jessxsnow
402 Likes, 6 Comments – Survivor Love Letter (@survivor.love.letter) on Instagram: “Dear Survivor, even when there is no one else, there is always you, the wind, the sun to hold you…”
- 0
- 0