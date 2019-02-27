Empowering Sexual Assault Survivors, ‘Survivor Love Letter’ Is Providing Them Support To Go On

More often than not, survivors of sexual assault lack one of the most important things that is crucial for them to move forward in life with a positive mindset – support and empathy of people around them and the freedom to express themselves.

In an attempt to provide them that, Tani Ikeda in 2012 started a platform SurvivorLoveLetter, allowing thousands to write letters to self, to others and giving the message to survivors that not only are they believed, not only are they supported, but they are also loved. Tani Ikeda is an Emmy winning director who creates narratives, documentaries, music videos, and commercial films.

Here are a few letters from SurvivorLoveLetter:

Join us on Valentine’s Day 2/14 at 9am PST as we flood the internet with love for survivors of sexual assault. Write your own love letter to a survivor and use the hashtag #SurvivorLoveLetter 412 Likes, 6 Comments – Survivor Love Letter (@survivor.love.letter) on Instagram: “Join us on Valentine’s Day 2/14 at 9am PST as we flood the internet with love for survivors of…”

