Emmy Award-Winning Illustrator, Loryn Brantz And Her ‘Feminist Baby’ Demand FUNdamental Rights

“Congratulations. The mum has delivered a healthy baby.”

Gender?

“However, the baby identifies.”

Welcome to the world of Loryn Brantz and her feminist babies. Tiny newborn girls in pink, or maybe blue, smashing patriarchy and demanding social equality.

Loryn Brantz is a two-time Emmy Award-winning illustrator and design professional. Her client list includes HarperCollins, PBS, and Facebook. She is also an award-winning children’s book author and earned the 2010 Moonbeam Children’s Book Award for Best First Picture Book for Harvey the Child Mime.

Feminist Baby will blow away your mind. The stories and illustrations are extremely powerful. Letting a child grow to break all the limitations, barriers and social constructs of gender and capabilities is the most organic way of nurturing a mind. Learning to live in and love the world with an open heart and free mind. There is nothing they cannot do. Make them know this. Questions of gender and patriarchy take a backseat.

A new brigade of feminists is on the rise. Watch out for them. And you know what? It will be hard to disagree with them because they are just too adorable. And smart. And capable. Feminist Babies.

Heard her say, “Girls just want to have FUNdamental rights?”

No twisted way to say this – get your copy now!

Loryn found time in her crazy schedule for a quick chat over email with me.

What does the medium of cartooning/drawings mean to you?

I’ve always naturally been drawn to art and storytelling – and cartooning is a perfect combination of the two. I love getting to create the whole world, including the design and text.

I have faced situations where I am laughed off or mocked for being the “woman champion.” “Here she comes,” they go.

If anything, I’m worried we’re not noisy enough. Progress has been too slow and we need to make as much noise as possible until it changes.

stay strong ? 7,690 Likes, 36 Comments – Loryn Brantz (@lorynbrantz) on Instagram: “stay strong ?”

Feminist Baby? How did you think of it?

Feminist Baby felt like it had been a long time coming. From as far back as I can remember, I’ve been trying think of a children’s story I could tell that would positively impact the world. So when one day I was looking for a baby book to buy for a friend’s shower and couldn’t find anything related to feminism, the idea of Feminist Baby hit me like a ton of bricks. I literally ran home to write it. I wanted to write a book that I would want to give to my friends’ babies, and to my own babies.

Do you think there is a need for positively reinforced masculinity?

I think masculinity is positively enforced enough as is – with how society treats it and in the media. Alternately I think we need to start promoting and encouraging the idea that it’s OK for men to not be traditionally “masculine.”

Where did your ideas for feminism and women come from?

Before reading or learning anything on it, it came just from existing as a woman in the world. Sexism can be very subtle so it wasn’t until I was fully developed and living on my own, going to college where my disadvantages really started to become apparent to me. Being scared to walk home alone at night, not getting the same job opportunities as my male peers and so on – piece by piece it all really started to click. We are not in the post-feminist society that many of us are raised to believe exists.

You are an award-winning Children’s Writer. Is it easier to write for kids?

I actually find it harder, because you have to be so careful with your words. When you only have 22 words to get a message across, you better choose those words carefully!

Your favourite author; one you would love to illustrate for?

I’d love to illustrate for Roxane Gay!

Illustrate Loryn Brantz for us?